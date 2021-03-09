Restrictions “The lifestyles of these people are constantly being ignored” – Experts fear that restrictions on mobility will forget about living alone and different forms of family

Possible restrictions on outdoor travel are currently being prepared in the Prime Minister’s Office. According to one draft, only those living alone or living in the same household should move outside. The situation could be difficult for people living alone, says researcher Niina Junttila.

In Finland the corona restrictions and guidelines given have been very core family-oriented, says the leading expert of the Diverse Families network Anna Moring. He fears that restrictions on outdoor travel at the government’s negotiating table are no exception to the rule.

Possible restrictions on outdoor movement are currently being prepared in the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to at least one draft, outdoor movement would only be allowed with people living alone or in the same household. So far, there is no more detailed information on how the restrictions would take into account different forms of household and family.

A recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) to the government would not restrict movement or outdoor activities with related parties for essential needs. HS did not reach THL on Tuesday afternoon to comment on what is meant by the close circle described in the recommendation and whether it would allow meeting close people outside the household.

Which the third Finnish family does not fit into the nuclear family model, which consists of parents of different sexes and their biological children. Many children grow up in a new family, single-parent family, or placed outside the home.

Anna Moring, a leading expert in the Diverse Families network, calls for different family forms to be taken into account when setting interest rate limits.­

According to BTI, restrictions on movement would allow the child’s access rights to be handled.

Great, but this alone isn’t enough, says Moring of the Diverse Families Network.

“How access rights are defined is a matter of its own. The majority of families living a daily life after a divorce do not have a formal appointment agreement. If all of these families flocked to the official tapaamissopimusta children’s moderator, which is already half a year waiting in line, I really do not know how to get through it. “

Moring is also concerned about the fate of single-parent families in possible mobility restrictions. In Helsinki, one third of all families with children are single-parent families, more than one-fifth in the whole country.

“These families have been strong for a long time, because the forms of support in the form of grandparents, for example, have been limited. If even other close contacts or families of friends should not be included in the family’s daily life, it would be a violent policy. ”

Even 1.2 million Finns live alone. In Helsinki, every second household is a one-person household. Particular emphasis is placed on young students and the elderly, whose daily lives have been significantly affected by the pandemic.

“If you have to move outside only with those who are alone or in the same household, yes, it says that you are in a really bad situation. Or this has not been thought through to the end, ”says a professor at the University of Turku, a loneliness researcher Niina Junttila.

“Of course you have to be afraid of the virus and do your best to keep it from getting infected. But cohesion and social relations are basic human needs. ”

According to recent Finnish studies, complete isolation has strong health effects. The risk of premature death increases, as does the risk of accidents and, for example, cancer.

According to loneliness researcher Niina Junttila, long-term isolation can have serious health problems.­

The experience of Finns’ loneliness has greatly increased during the Korona period. It manifests itself as fatigue and frustration but also as violence, depression and later possibly increasing mental health problems, Junttila lists.

Moringin according to nuclear family thinking has guided the talk of authorities and politicians about restrictions and recommendations throughout the pandemic. It has aroused frustration among some citizens.

Under Christmas, HS said he was head of THL’s health safety department Mika Salminen recommended Finns to spend Christmas only among your own family. Later, THL formulated its Christmas-time guidelines by referring to families instead to the people closest to you.

According to Moring, many families were left alone with the restrictions imposed last spring to consider how a meeting with new families or children placed outside the family should be arranged. When guidance or assistance in interpreting the restrictions was not available, they could be applied to the best interests of the child.

“If parental communication doesn’t work, the situation may have exacerbated the controversy even further. I’ve heard of cases where meetings have shelved the request of one of the parents for a long time. “

According to Moring, it is common in new families that not all siblings or children and their guardians are registered at the same address. If movement restrictions were interpreted in the light of current knowledge and with one eye strictly, the child would not necessarily meet his or her registered siblings or guardians in a different household.

Finns have acted largely responsibly and in line with the recommendations made during the pandemic, although the restrictions in place have been less severe than in many other countries.

Moring and Junttila speculate that restrictions that would treat, for example, single-parent or single-person households unfairly may affect people’s motivation to comply with them.

“If we go by very strict and perceived unfair regulations, there are more and more people who give up on them completely. The better the restrictions take into account one’s own living environment and space, the more understandable they are and the easier it is to commit to them, ”says Junttila.

In some countries, movement restrictions have allowed households to name some close contacts that have been allowed to meet despite the restrictions.

For example In Belgium a model was introduced in the autumn where families were allowed to meet one and two people living outside the home alone. According to Moring and Junttila, a similar practice could be necessary in Finland as well.

“Not because a person wouldn’t cope for three weeks alone or with each other with children, but because of the way these people’s lifestyles are constantly ignored,” Moring says.

According to Junttila, it would be important that a person living alone should meet at least one person outside the home.

“Ultimately, it’s important for people to even have someone you can chat with and meet. Even a video connection is not a complete substitute for real human encounters. ”

Although Pressing down the number of infections is in the interests of all Finns;

“To make matters worse, the pandemic has put the greatest burden on those who have had the fewest resources in the beginning. Families who did well before the pandemic have survived relatively well. ”

Both Moring and Junttila understand that restrictions are necessary. The government’s decision to impose restrictions so that kindergartens and elementary schools are allowed to remain open is also commended by Moring.

“But my appeal would be that when restrictive measures are taken, one would even listen to what kind of effects they could have on different types of families. Are there any things that could be taken into account that would significantly alleviate the situation of families that are already quite strong? ”