Restrictions The Left Alliance, the Greens and the RKP accept the presentation of restrictions on movement

The party parliamentary groups discussed the issue on Wednesday evening.

Left Alliance, the Greens and the RCP Parliamentary Groups approve the submission of a separate law to Parliament allowing restrictions on movement.

The government has drafted restrictions on movement that are hoped to reduce people-to-people contacts. It has been difficult for many governing parties to accept them because freedom of movement is a fundamental fundamental right. Now, the presentation of restrictions on movement has the approval of all governing parties.

Left Alliance announced its approval of the bill on Wednesday night.

“There are still doubts in the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance as to whether the criteria of necessity, proportionality and effectiveness required by law are met. However, the Parliamentary Group of the Left Alliance believes that the government can provide justifications for the assessment of Parliament, ”the release says.

Chairman of the Group of the Greens Emma Kari in turn reported the matter on Twitter.

“The corona situation is worse than ever during this crisis. The Green Parliamentary Group has discussed restrictions on freedom of movement and close contacts. The Green Parliamentary Group is ready to support the proposal, ”Kari wrote.

Chairman of the RMP Anna-Maja Henriksson told Twitter that the RKP also accepts the presentation of restrictions on movement.

Government the chancellery published a draft motion to restrict movement earlier on wednesday.

Of the governing parties, the Left Alliance in particular has been critical of restricting movement. The chairman of the parliamentary group criticized the plans to restrict movement in public Paavo Arhinmäki says the statement made by the parliamentary group on Wednesday night is unanimous.

“When we started at seven and finished after nine, that also shows that there was a varied discussion here. Virtually all representatives spoke. “

According to Arhinmäki, after yesterday’s negotiations, the government’s draft proposal included some changes that the party wanted, such as extending the possibility of outdoor activities to the entire city area and taking into account spouses living at different addresses. In the opinion of the Left Alliance, all the sections of the proposal still need to be carefully considered by Parliament and, if necessary, amended.

What is important, however, is whether Parliament considers the restriction of movement necessary, proportionate and effective.

“We accept that the government will submit the proposal to Parliament for consideration. The Parliamentary Constitution Committee has a key role in assessing the necessity and primacy of restrictions. The committee evaluates the matter non-politically in consultation with experts, ”says Arhinmäki.

