Restrictions The law closing restaurants will not enter into force on Monday, but not on Tuesday at the earliest – Parliament’s Finance Committee approved the closing proposal

The law closes restaurants all the way to the terraces, although the opposition hoped for flexibility in them. Sale of food is allowed.

Parliamentary the finance committee completed its report on the government’s bill to close restaurants on Thursday.

In its report, the committee proposes that Parliament approve the government bill unchanged.

The government proposed on Monday that the premises of all catering establishments would be closed to customers for a period of three weeks in those areas where it is necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The restriction would also apply to terraces.

The sale of food to customers would be allowed. The closure would also not apply, for example, to staff restaurants that are not open to other customers.

Finance Committee two objections were raised to the report by Coalition and Basic Finnish members of the committee.

In their protest, the Coalitioners wanted, among other things, that serving on the outdoor terraces of ski resorts could be allowed, provided that it could be arranged in accordance with safety regulations.

The Coalition Party also proposed that the VAT on liquor be temporarily reduced from 24 per cent to 14 per cent and that outlets be allowed to sell wine on a temporary basis.

In their protest, the basic Finns argued that the outdoor terraces, where it is possible to organize meals and drinks safely, would allow the activities to continue even during the restriction period.

Parliament announced on Thursday the continuation of the consideration of the bill. The first reading of the bill is on Friday and the decisive second reading is exceptionally on Monday, when Parliament usually does not have a sitting day.

If the law proceeds as planned, the president could pass the law on Monday. According to estimates submitted to the BTI, the law on restaurant closures could then enter into force on Tuesday.

The intention of the government was originally that the law would have entered into force on Monday, but the law could not be made in Parliament on the schedule planned by the government.