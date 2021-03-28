Restrictions The jurist drew up his own proposal: Private meetings could be interfered with without restrictions on movement, says Pauli Rautiainen

According to Professor Martin Scheinin, who participated in the drafting work, according to Docent Pauli Rautiainen, the proposal is interesting, but would only cut the peaks of the iceberg from encounters leading to infections.

Constitutional Specialist Pauli Rautiainen criticizes the government ‘s arguments in the context of the draft law on restrictions on movement that the law is needed, inter alia, because otherwise private events cannot be directly prohibited in law.

According to Rautiainen, home parties and similar private gatherings could be banned by amending section 58 of the Infection Act, which is already in force.

He criticized earlier In the evening newspaper prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) Yle’s view that restrictions on movement are the only way to intervene in gatherings at private events, such as parties held at home.

On Saturday, Rautiainen, a docent in constitutional law and welfare law, published on Twitter her own quick proposal on how the wording of the Communicable Diseases Act could be changed to ban private events.

As a starting point was the line of the law that the municipal decision-making body for the control of communicable diseases may decide, for example, to “close day care centers, homes and other facilities”.

Rautiainen would add the words “or restricting the use of premises” to this text of the law.

Correspondingly, according to Rautiainen, the restriction on “prohibition of general meetings and gatherings of people” could be extended so that the section also applies to “prohibition of other gatherings or restriction of activities”.

“Attached to the avien [aluehallintovirastojen] instructions for injunctions (cf. schools). If desired, the violation of the prohibition decision will be linked to a health protection violation or a health crime and an arrangement corresponding to the notice of the meeting will be created, ”Rautiainen wrote on Twitter.

Thus, according to Rautiainen, the wish expressed by Prime Minister Marin to restrict home parties would be possible to take effect without severe restrictions on movement.

The Infectious Diseases Act, thus amended, would make it possible to intervene in gatherings in private homes as well, Rautiainen believes. Even in his view, interfering with domestic peace would not be a problem if violating the ban on assembly were equated with a health crime with a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Restrictions on movement Professor involved in the drafting of the law Martin Scheinin thanked Rautia on Twitter for “a constructive attempt to build an alternative,” but believed the proposal would cut only the “peaks of the iceberg” of encounters that cause infections.

According to Scheinin, it is also not at all clear that a law written in the way suggested by Rautiainen would be interpreted to include people’s dwellings, religious occasions and the imposition of a mask. According to Scheinin, regional government agencies could be unaware and cautious about interpretations.

Rautiainen’s proposals for Scheinin were also very punctual and, at best, would cover only part of the close contacts. The model would also transfer a lot of material normative power to regional government agencies, without parliamentary audit power.

According to Scheinin, the introduction of restrictions on movement in law is also justified from an enforcement point of view.

“When it comes to bans in law, that’s it. (Of course, the fine can be challenged.) Your model makes appealable administrative decisions, ”Scheinin wrote on Twitter.

Dunnock estimates on Sunday for HS that he and Schein are talking about different things. “I’m just saying that if you want to restrict private events, it’s legally possible.”

According to Rautiainen, Martin Scheinin is pursuing a fierce repression strategy and sees the government’s motion restriction proposal as one step in that direction.

“Personally, I do not want to take a position on strategies, but I leave it to politicians and epidemiologists,” Rautiainen points out.