Restrictions The government will decide today on the restaurants, it seems likely to stop drinking at 24

It has been suggested that restaurants be decided every two weeks. On Monday, the main option was for the light sign to come in from 24 October onwards

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government will meet today at 4 p.m. at the Estates House to discuss how the rules for restaurants need to be changed to curb the worsening coronavirus situation.

HS will be broadcasting live from the Estate House from 3.30pm.

The intention is that the opening hours of the restaurants will be tightened up quite soon in order for the measures to have an impact. The government will see that if the risky gatherings for the coronavirus are not restricted now, there will soon be a spring situation in which all gatherings will have to be restricted.

The so-called Sote Ministerial Group, which monitors the social and health sector, filed for a solution on Monday night and it is not known whether they reached a solution.

Before at the ministerial evening meeting, the suggestion was that the serving of alcohol should stop at 24. Discussions have shown that the order would come into force on October 8, but this is certainly not the case. However, the government has not yet decided on this.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, the starting point was that customer numbers would also be addressed in areas where the corona epidemic is accelerating. However, the authorities disagree somewhat as to when the area can be said to be in the process of accelerating. According to the government’s decision-in-principle, one criterion is that in two weeks there will be 10 to 25 coronary infections per one hundred thousand people.

This limit is already exceeded in several areas, but other criteria may not.

Not yet certainty as to whether the provision would apply immediately to the whole country or whether it would enter into force on a regional basis. However, the idea is that the following measures would always be implemented separately by regional government decree. One option has been for a decision to be made once every two weeks in order to respond quickly to the disease situation. Even a faster response would be possible if the situation worsens.

It is difficult for restaurants to change their shifts every week, but it is considered a lesser disadvantage than the fact that society as a whole will soon have to close.

In the case of restaurants, the regional authorities can only set opening hours for individual restaurants, so the government has to make a decision.

If the epidemic worsens, the acceleration phase will be followed by a spread in the government’s classification.

It is known that the government is not yet at least outlining exactly what will happen when the area is in the spread phase. Probably then you will have to consider closing all the restaurants.