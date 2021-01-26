Restrictions The government took a hard turn: The center would have liked to open up the hobbies of children and young people, Krista Kiuru knocked

In the ground plan being prepared by the Ministry of Education and Culture, group hobbies for people under the age of 18 would have been opened as early as February under certain conditions. Kiuru and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health considered that opening hobbies is too high a risk due to the threat of virus transformation.

Center and its Chairman, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko would have liked to open group activities for children and young people indoors, possibly as early as February. Several government sources tell HS that the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Krista Kiuru (sd) blocked the plan after lengthy negotiations.

According to HS, the matter was twisted on Sunday in the Sote Ministerial Group for almost two nights. The torsion continued on Monday in government negotiations.

In a model prepared by the Saarikko-led Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM), group hobbies for people under the age of 18 would have been recommended to be opened from the beginning of February also in the spread phase under certain conditions.

The hobby group should always meet in the same configuration, and for example, competitions or matches would still not be held. Teachers, instructors and coaches should also always be the same people. The maximum number of participants would also be limited.

“However, hobby activities are carried out in groups of up to 10 people, so that a large hobby space of more than 400 square meters can have two hobby groups at the same time, provided that there are no close contacts between the groups,” says OKM’s floor plan.

So far, the government has recommended the suspension of group hobbies in dispersal areas, but for hobbies of children and young people, the government has called for “special consideration”.

Sdp: n Kiuru did not digest the plan to relax the restrictions. According to HS, Kiuru and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) believe that opening up hobbies for children and young people would now be too much of a risk. If the virus variant soon begins to spread rapidly in Finland, STM fears that it will also spread through children and young people.

Therefore, Kiuru and STM would also have liked a stricter recording in the government’s hybrid strategy that when the disease situation worsens, the upper grades of primary school are recommended to switch to distance learning. However, the Center, the Left Alliance, the Greens and the Rkp were softened to a record in the form of “upper secondary schools can move on to distance learning, however, this is a last resort measure.”

Kiuru once again got through his demand that the opening of hobbies for children and young people in February is not recommended. The fate of hobbies shifts to further preparation.

“The government outlined that the Ministry of Education and Culture will identify and prepare measures to minimize the negative effects of the long-running corona pandemic on the well-being and functioning of children and young people,” the government turned into a compromise.

In practice, this means that the Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Saarikko, will prepare a new model for opening up hobbies in the coming weeks. There is a new political twist ahead.

From government sources it is said that disagreement over the hobbies of children and young people did not lead to a direct air dispute. All government parties share the concerns of the welfare of children and young people, but the Social Democrats emphasizes the threat of a little more than others viral transformation.

The center is also concerned about the general acceptability of restrictive measures: questions are raised as to why adults are allowed to visit restaurants but children are not allowed to engage in group hobbies. In the SDP, on the other hand, it is not considered sensible to open up hobbies now if schools are soon to switch more and more to distance learning.

The government pointed out on Monday and Tuesday that restaurants could also be restricted more than at present if this could avoid further restrictions on children and young people.