Restrictions The government recommended the closure of children’s recreational facilities, although the regions wanted to avoid it – “

“We have competence here in the regions, not there in the ministry,” says Leena Räsänen, Director General of the Southwest Finland Regional State Administrative Agency.

Regional Pandemic groups have so far wanted to avoid restricting children’s hobbies, and a government recommendation may not turn their sledge completely.

Government Coronation Ministerial Group recommended on Fridaythat while schoolchildren are allowed to continue in the local school, the inner hobbies of children and young people should be interrupted.

The change would be significant compared to the current situation. In most areas, otherwise enclosed spaces can be used for the activities of children and young people born in 2003 and younger.

Chairman of the Southwest Finland Pandemic Group, Chief Medical Officer Mikko Pietilä expects an in-depth discussion of children’s hobbies. The group will next meet on Tuesday morning.

“At least there isn’t much to say about it,” says Pietilä.

For example, the Southern Ostrobothnia Pandemic Group

said he already was

on government lines. The same may not be expected in all areas.

Southwest Finland the pandemic group has so far considered restrictions on children and young people to be a priority.

Pietilä estimates that it could be difficult for people to accept them as long as, for example, on-premises restaurants are open.

However, Pietilä believes that the discussion should not only consider the disadvantages of restrictions, but also how difficult the corona situation is.

“Everyone is very tired of this corona pandemic, but a little more would like to think about why these restrictive measures are being considered,” he says.

The Southwest Finland Pandemic Group is led by Chief Medical Officer Mikko Pietilä from Turku University Hospital.

Pandemic groups make recommendations. They are often implemented in the final decisions of the regional administrations (Avit), but not always automatically.

In Southwest Finland, for example, the pandemic group recently recommended that adult sports facilities be kept open, but the Southwest Finland Regional State Administrative Agency still closed them. However, by decision of the Administrative Court, they reopened.

On the other hand, in the Ostrobothnia region, ie the Vaasa region, the pandemic group would have liked restrictions on the use of the facilities earlier. They took effect on Monday.

“They don’t always give what we hope for if they don’t think there’s a reason for it. Close and good cooperation, ”describes the chairman of the pandemic group, the director of the hospital district Marina Kinnunen.

Ostrobothnia the pandemic group last discussed children’s hobbies on Friday.

“At that time, our line was that if the schools had gone to a distance school, then we would have also stopped hobbies,” says Kinnunen.

If, on the other hand, the government had only outlined the continuation of contact teaching, a break from hobbies would not have even been considered.

He states that it is not yet possible to predict on behalf of the group what position it will now take. The group will hold a meeting on Tuesday.

“I also think the emphasis here is that you can’t just evaluate everything with pandemic glasses on your head. The whole and the effects on children and young people must be assessed, ”says Kinnunen.

On the other hand, Kinnunen points out that the disease situation in the region is difficult.

Jaana Syrjänen, chief physician of the Infection Unit at Tampere University Hospital, does not consider restricting the hobbies of children and young people to be useful for the epidemic.

Junior and the closure of young people’s leisure facilities is not to be advocated, at least by the chief physician of the infection unit. Jaana Syrjänen From Tampere University Hospital. He is a member of the Pirkanmaa pandemic group.

“I said when schools started in the fall that Hämeenkatu should be quite empty, that we should start restricting schooling and children’s hobbies,” he says.

“Finland should be pretty close.”

According to him, one of the guiding principles of the Pirkanmaa pandemic group has been to limit the lives of children and young people as little as possible. The group will meet next time on Tuesday.

The situation in Pirkanmaa is special, as the Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland decided to open on Friday part of the adult exercise facilities. Elsewhere in Finland, for example, gyms have been opened in court.

Syrjänen does not see the restriction of children’s recreational activities as useful in a situation where infections are very common in young adults and adults.

The same lines are for example, the acting districts of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts. managing director Markku Mäkijärvi.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has not specified the hobbies, events or facilities of children and adults in its own coronavirus risk assessment, but the same assessment can be interpreted to apply to all people. THL is, however previously statedthat restrictions on children must take precedence.

Regional government agencies were still waiting for a letter of instruction from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Monday evening.

What if the pandemic groups and hospital districts and STM disagree?

Chief director Leena Räsänen The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southwest Finland emphasizes that they make their decisions independently and from the perspective of their own region.

“We have competence here in the regions, and not there in the ministry,” says Räsänen.

The overall assessment takes into account, for example, the disease situation in the area and the workload of hospital care. Until now, the AVI of Southwest Finland has not wanted to restrict the hobbies of children and young people.

“From the point of view of the epidemic, children’s illnesses are quite mild, and on the other hand, it has been considered that banning hobbies would be detrimental to children’s development and the best interests of children. These have been the arguments so far, ”says Räsänen.

How does the government recommendation change your view?

“Yes, we make decisions independently and from our own perspective.”