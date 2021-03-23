Restrictions The government and all parliamentary groups will discuss possible restrictions on movement in the afternoon – Halla-aho: “We do not consider it justified”

Basic Finns will be supported by a mask coercion on public transport and the continuation of the restaurant closure.

Opposition party Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho attitudes considered by the government restrictions on movement very critically.

“With this information, we don’t consider any type of curfew to be justified,” he says.

“Outdoors, there are known to be extremely few infections, and people keep a pretty good distance from each other. Masks are widely used. The problems are quite specific, such as religious occasions or family and family celebrations. ”

According to Halla-aho, the Basic Finns would instead be ready to support the mask coercion in public transport.

Government has considered the introduction of some form of mask coercion in connection with restrictions on movement.

Halla-aho refers to problems that have existed in bus transport, among others. Newly one sick passenger was infected by dozens on a bus trip.

“I think there should be some real means for the operator to prevent people from coming and not being masked on the buses. These are much more important to me than whether to start using outdoor exercise, which isn’t very dangerous anyway, ”he says.

He finds it very difficult to control any new restrictions.

“The problem here is that when there is no real possibility of sanctioning or control.”

Even the mask would probably be used by those who have used it so far, despite the formal coercion, he says.

“It could still have some kind of signal effect.”

Of the possible restrictions on movement there was no consensus in the board still on monday. Negotiations will resume on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Before that, the government intends to inform all parliamentary parties about the preparation of the restrictions. The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm at the Estates House.

Halla-aho says she has no knowledge of the exact content of the meeting and thus had no expectations about it.

Government is bringing to parliament as well the continuation of the restaurant closure for three weeks, ie until 18 April.

According to Halla-aho, Perussuomalaiset welcomes this.

“Restaurants in the restaurant industry themselves seem to think that it would be better to try to get the situation under control with a short-term lock now than that the teasing continues indefinitely,” he says.

“The different thing is whether it works. Because this should take into account all sorts of things, such as border traffic, which apparently in no way in a particular urgency is still being put in order. ”