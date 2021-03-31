Restrictions The first to open schools, the last to open indoor public events – Experts estimate that Finland may be close to normal by the end of summer

On Wednesday, the government negotiated Finland’s so-called exit strategy. According to experts, it may not be worthwhile to set precise dates for the lifting of restrictions, as the disease situation may deteriorate suddenly.

Government On Wednesday, it negotiated a so-called exit strategy, according to which Finland’s interest rate restrictions can be gradually lifted. The plan is due to be completed next week.

HS asked the experts when and how it makes sense to open up society. They estimate that Finland may return to a normal situation by the end of the summer.

Helsinki postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology, university Tuomas Aivelo would not make the lifting of restrictive measures conditional on vaccination coverage, as the impact of vaccinations on the spread of infections is still unclear. According to current knowledge, vaccinated individuals can, for example, continue to spread infections.

Instead, Aivelo would monitor the development of infection rates and hospital-acquired infection cases.

“Personally, I hope that in the first phase we will be able to open schools. In addition, it is worth liberalizing the activities that take place outdoors, ”says Aivelo.

By outdoor activities, he refers to, for example, sporting events that can be used by the public. For example, large and cramped interiors like nightclubs will be opened last, according to Aivelo’s estimate, as they are more risky for infections.

For example In its exit strategy, Denmark has set precise dates for the easing of restrictions. Schools in Denmark will return to contact teaching on 6 April, and a week later open-air restaurants and cafés will be able to open their doors. Restaurants and cafes can take guests indoors from 6 May.

Almost normal conditions would be reached in Denmark as planned by the end of May.

However, Aivelo is not in favor of setting precise times, as the relaxation of restrictions is reflected in the infection figures with a delay.

Postdoctoral Researcher Tuomas Aivelo, University of Helsinki.­

Therefore, in Aivelo’s opinion, it is worth opening up society gradually and waiting for the measures to affect the disease situation. If the disease situation does not worsen despite the exemptions, more society can be opened up.

“Timetables certainly create hope. Restrictions can be lifted when the area reaches the baseline level of the epidemic, even if no exact date has been set for it, ”says Aivelo.

The disease situation in Finland varies greatly from region to region, and Aivelo believes that Finland will be opened at a different pace. The disease situation can get worse suddenly anywhere, but in North Karelia or Kainuu, for example, it can be taken over faster than in Helsinki or Uusimaa, Aivelo says.

Aivelo estimates that by the end of the summer, Finland may already be close to the normal situation. However, this requires that the number of infections decrease and that vaccines are delivered to Finland at the projected rate.

“However, there are a lot of different options for what can happen then. For example, the British variant of the virus may cause local or wider problems. That’s why I wouldn’t make any plans that couldn’t be undone. ”

Turku professor of virology at the university Ilkka Julkunen emphasizes vaccine coverage. According to him, the herd immunity of the population to be vaccinated should be perhaps as high as 80 percent before society can return to a state resembling normal.

“The limit set by the Department of Health and Welfare has been 70 percent, but due to more contagious virus variants, it may not be quite enough,” Julkunen says, referring to the British and South African variants of the coronavirus.

Ilkka Julkunen, Professor of Virology, University of Turku.­

The reduction in the incidence of the disease and the need for hospitalization automatically follow the increase in vaccine coverage, Julkunen says. This has been seen in Britain and Israel, for example.

First According to Julkunen, schools and sports facilities can be opened in Finland. He estimates that, for example, universities will remain in distance learning until the autumn.

“I don’t think the biggest public events will be before the autumn,” says Julkunen.

According to Julkusen, the toughest restrictions, such as the closure of restaurants, can be lifted once about 50 percent of the vaccinated population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Julkusen says that it is possible to reach this limit in May, as according to current information, a total of 2.4 million doses of vaccine have arrived in Finland by the end of April.

This means that at the beginning of May, 2.1 million Finns have received one and about 300,000 Finns two doses of vaccine, Julkunen estimates.

“I would say that by the end of April, the epidemic should clearly start to decline,” Julkunen says.

Also Julkunen estimates that Finland could be close to normal by the end of the summer. However, he emphasizes that restrictions can only be lifted once the epidemiological situation improves.

Good vaccine coverage will also not affect personal protection measures for several months to come. For example, abandoning the safety gap requires the whole epidemic to fade.

“Personal actions continue as long as the disease is found, as they are the most important means at the individual level to avoid infection,” says Julkunen.

“Time is of the essence for us, because every week the immune protection of the population improves.”

According to the public, exact dates are likely to be set for lifting the restrictions.

However, it may not make sense to him because the disease situation is constantly alive. Giving up the promised dates would be tough for the citizens. Therefore, according to Julkunen, it is worth keeping the restrictions in force for perhaps a little longer than is absolutely necessary.

Julkunen also supports the regional lifting of restrictions. However, the disease situation may suddenly worsen in any area, so vaccination coverage must be good everywhere.

“If tourism is completely liberalized and 20,000 people rush to a festival, it is quite certain that there will be a lot of infections if the immune system is not good enough at the population level.”

For example Denmark is also introducing a vaccination passport, which allows participation in cultural and sporting events, for example. Aivelo and Julkunen have reservations about the passport, as it requires a large bureaucratic machinery.

“The situation in Finland seems to be growing rapidly. The benefit of a passport is not necessarily terribly big compared to the potential problems associated with its introduction, ”says Aivelo.

Julkunen reminds that a person who has been vaccinated or has a disease can still spread the infections.

“I support the holistic view of society. When the disease situation improves and vaccination coverage is good enough, society will be opened without special supervision, ”says Julkunen.