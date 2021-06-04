No Result
Restrictions The first big cinemas will open their doors in a week in the metropolitan area, only ten tickets will be sold for one show

by admin_gke11ifx
June 4, 2021
in World
Finnkino will open its major theaters to a small audience at a time in June.

In the metropolitan area cinemas will soon be opened with strict audience restrictions.

Finnkino announced on Friday that Helsinki Tennis Palace and Itis, Espoo Omena and Vantaa Flamingo will open their doors in a week’s time on 11 June. Tickets for the show are sold to ten people at a time.

Helsinki Cinema Palace and Espoo Sello will open their doors on June 18 and Helsinki Maxim on June 30.

Remember Helsinki’s Kino Engel is already operating, as is Espoo’s Kino Tapiola. They also sell tickets to only ten seats.

The Rock Riviera offers private, more expensive than usual shows for 1 to 10 people.

Cinamo, Tikkurila’s Bio Grande or Kauniainen’s Bio Grani, which operates in Red and Tripla, Helsinki, have not yet announced the reopening.

