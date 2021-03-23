Restrictions The fate of the movement restrictions will be decided tonight at the Estates House – Marin: It is also possible that they will not be presented

According to Marin, THL has estimated that the government-restricted travel restriction model could reduce contacts by up to 25 percent.

Government continues on Tuesday evening at the Estates House negotiations possible restrictions on movement and masking.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said during the negotiations that it is also possible that no restrictions on movement will be presented. Marin believes the matter will be resolved on Tuesday night.

“The place for evaluation is now. If it is necessary from all perspectives to take such action, then I believe that the government will certainly have the readiness to do so together, ”he said on Tuesday.

“But if these conditions are not met, then I do not think that any government party will be ready to take this proposal to Parliament at that time.”

Government first inform the parliamentary groups at the Estates House of the planned restrictions. After that, it will continue its negotiations on Monday.

“After this day, we need to have a vision of whether we are moving forward with this issue,” Marin said.

“It is also very possible that we will make a decision that such a proposal will not be taken to Parliament.”

According to Marin, the bill is ready, although the details still need to be honed. The arguments do exist, but the question is whether they are strong enough.

Marin said the government has been consulted on models from the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) on how the epidemic could proceed. The THL itself has estimated that the introduction of movement restrictions would be necessary to control the epidemic.

However, according to Marin, the government is looking at the whole, for example from the perspective of the carrying capacity of healthcare. In addition, strict legal boundary conditions must be taken into account.

“We cannot present such measures and powers to Parliament unless they are necessary and proportionate and can also be shown to be effective.”

From Marini it was asked how restrictions could now be justified to citizens after infections have been declining slightly in recent days.

Marin said he wouldn’t make big conclusions in a few days to justify, although it’s good that the numbers have come down. The early part of the week also often gets smaller numbers when people don’t apply for tests on the weekends, he recalled.

“At the moment, we cannot yet say whether or not such measures should be taken.”

Marin also sided with a possible mask compulsion and noted that finding justification for it is challenging. The government has inquired several times from THL and the authorities about what will be forced to add more to the toolkit, Marin said.

“Since, fortunately, people are already using masks so extensively, in fact, what we would get with that compulsion would have little effect on this epidemic, according to THL.”

Government parties in particular, the Left Alliance and the RKP have been wary of restricting movement.

Marin said the matter is not easy for any governing party.

“We agree that if it is necessary, then there is certainly a willingness to take action. But if the necessity is not met, then no party is ready to present them. ”

Minister of Justice and President of the RKP Anna-Maja Henriksson said when he arrived at the Estates House, the situation is not alleviated by the fact that opinions also differ in expert organizations. According to him, for example, the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has become a contradictory message.

“It would be easier if the message was consistent.”

Also Minister of Science and Culture, Chairman of the Center Annika Saarikko wondered the conflicting views of experts on movement restrictions.

“Admittedly, I put a note of that in the last days I have seen Hus inside four different views,” he said of the Estates Access to the house on arrival.

Saarikko stated that the most important thing now is to make sure that there is no situation where there are not enough treatment places for everyone.

According to Saarikko, it is not right for Finns that the possible introduction of movement restrictions will continue. According to him, today it is necessary to decide whether to introduce them or not. However, the decision is not an easy one.

Minister of the Interior and the Greens, and Maria Ohisalo emphasized that restrictions on movement must be a last resort.

“If restrictions on movement are imposed, then they must be necessary, last resort and on waterproof grounds as well.”

He also hoped that Parliament would be prepared to deal with the law if it was presented. Parliament has a normal schedule for the next week before Easter.