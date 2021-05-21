Restrictions The Corona Group’s proposal for skinny consolation for league clubs: “Why is an arbitrary human limit needed?”

With the block proposal, the Töölö football stadium, which normally carries 10,800 people, could receive perhaps 800–1000 spectators if the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency approves the proposal of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group suggested on thursday that people could be segregated into auditoriums for up to 50 people at sporting events outdoors.

According to the proposal, the decision would be valid until the end of June, unless the disease situation worsens.

The proposal for blocks of 50 people may make it a little easier to organize sporting events.

CEO of IFK Helsinki, which plays in the Veikkausliiga football league Christoffer Perret has already asked the event staff to find out what opportunities the proposal would open up for club league matches.

“A lot depends on the practical decision. If different entrances and toilets are needed for each block, it limits quite a lot. If it is enough that the seating blocks are arranged in groups of 50 people, there could be quite a few, ”Perret ponders.

It is therefore a proposal. The decision will be made by the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency, which will announce the decisions separately next week.

HJK’s and HIFK’s home stadium’s Bolt Arena spectator capacity is normally seated at 10,800 spectators.

With block thinking, maybe 800 to 1,000 viewers could get there.

“The main auditorium normally draws 1,500 spectators and has four toilet blocks. So the main auditorium could have 200 spectators. ”

The number of toilets can be increased at baja houses, but Perret thinks it is a worse option in terms of hand hygiene than using stadium toilets.

Currently, there needs to be one stewards per hundred people in matches, but block thinking can mean that relatively more stewards are needed.

“This may double the order costs.”

The number of people restrictions based on Perret seem arbitrary when, however, large outdoor spaces are used.

For the football club, the best solution would be if they could build the block structures themselves, depending on the space.

“A safe event should be defined instead of trying to find someone random number. The Olympic Stadium can accommodate more people than a ten-square-foot market concert. Why do we need an arbitrary human limit without taking a stand on space? ”

Restrictions the first step in relaxation seems small, but is certainly better than the current situation.

“There is a block of 50 people better than six people per stadium.”

Still, it is surprising that the situation has been going on for more than a year and no satisfactory solutions have yet been found.

Especially when the risk of infection outdoors has been found to be significantly lower indoors. At events, safety gaps are also provided and a mask is required.

Managing director recalls that their professionalism and business revolves around organizing events.

“I hope it is trusted. We have controls, marked seating, safety lines on the floors and we are, outdoors. I don’t quite understand why this has had to make it so difficult and come up with these boundaries. ”

Last summer, matches could be watched by 500 people per block. A maximum of 2,800 spectators were able to watch Helsinki IFK’s match with this restriction.

“It didn’t get any infections. And not in the entire Veikkausliiga. ”