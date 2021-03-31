Restrictions The Committee on Constitutional Affairs is calling for major and difficult changes to the bill restricting movement

Next, the government’s proposal will go to the Administrative Committee, which will evaluate the possible return of the bill to the drafting of the law.

Parliamentary the Committee on Constitutional Affairs proposes major and complex amendments to the law proposed by the government on the temporary restriction of freedom of movement and close contacts.

According to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the law should precisely define the gatherings that are prohibited.

The Government ‘s proposal is based on the premise that movement outside the home yard would in principle be prohibited, but 13 in exceptional cases allowed.

“The problem is highlighted by the interpretability of the bill. It would be virtually impossible for people to anticipate the area of ​​prohibited and punishable movement. The committee does not consider it possible for this shortcoming to be remedied within the framework of the basic solutions adopted in the regulation, ”the Constitutional Affairs Committee’s statement states.

“Prohibitions and restrictions must be targeted at the sources of infection mentioned in the explanatory memorandum, rather than at all movements. Regulation must be precise and well-defined and necessary and proportionate to the epidemic situation. “

Next the matter shall be referred to the Administrative Commission.

The Administrative Committee will have to assess whether it is possible to make the changes required by the Constitutional Committee or whether the Government’s proposal should be returned to the drafting of the law.

If the bill is returned to preparation, it is likely to delay the possible adoption of the law by about two weeks.

Government has proposed restrictions on freedom of movement to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

If the law were passed in parliament, restrictions on movement would not come into force immediately. The government should still issue a separate regulation specifying in which municipalities the movement would be restricted and for how long.