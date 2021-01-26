Restrictions The closing border frustrates an entrepreneur living in Haparanda, Sweden and working in Finland: “The apartment is ready if you have to come to live in Tornio”

Hanna Kunnari, who runs a beauty salon in Tornio, has bought a temporary apartment in the city for security to work. A temporary move to Tornio would know the everyday inconveniences of a family with children.

Border guard gave to a resident of Haparanda, Sweden To Hanna Kunnar from the beginning of the week a promise that Kunnari does not know whether to trust or not.

According to the guard, Kunnari will be able to get to his workplace in Tornio from Wednesday onwards, as long as he shows a certificate. Kunnari, 42, is an entrepreneur who lives with his family in Haparanda. From the backyard of the detached house you can see Finland.

“I had heard on the news that from Wednesday I would no longer be able to get to Finland. The border guard promised that maybe I could get in if there was a certificate. It is still difficult to trust the answer, ”says Kunnari.

Hanna Kunnari, who lives in Haparanda, can see Finland from the yard.­

Kunnari has kept his beauty salon at Tornio in Tornio for 17 years and has crossed the border every day without any problems until the time of Korona.

Kunnari was born in Sweden and has always been a Swedish citizen only.

“The restrictions that are starting now are for foreigners. Finns are allowed to come and go at the border because of their fundamental rights, as they wish, ”says Kunnari.

Kunnarin considers that the government’s instructions on who is allowed to cross the border are unclear and cumbersome.

The guidelines use the term “work necessary for the functioning of society and security of supply”. Kunnar’s work as a beauty entrepreneur does not necessarily fit into this definition.

“However, that’s my only source of income,” he recalls.

When the border closed in the spring, Kunnari got to work when he showed his company’s registration statement at the border.

“Now it feels like the government is on a tighter line about whose work is necessary,” Kunnari says.

He has considered contingency plans.

“I can be on vacation for four weeks, but the problem is that the future is unknown. Is it four weeks or four months? Time would mean zero income for me. ”

Hanna Kunnari from Haparanda and Sheena-dog did snow work in their backyard on Tuesday.­

The municipality has arranged an apartment for itself as a loan from Tornio.

“I have decided that I come to work rather than home ice, so the apartment is ready, if you need to come to Tornio to live.”

It would know the everyday inconveniences of a family with children. The pre-school boy is in kindergarten in Haparanda, and the father goes to work in Outokumpu, Tornio.

“As a Finnish citizen, he should not have any problems crossing the border,” says Kunnari.

Kunnari recalls that at the same time as it is desired to prevent people living in the border community from working, Finns can get to Haparanda for snus shopping in the usual way.

Kunnari has been asked to make a special group application to the Border Guard and to justify his move on the grounds that it is a means of subsistence for him.

“For maybe I could get permission, but yes it’s surprising. It feels like the whole thing is a big joke. First the professions are defined, and then special group applications are made, ”says Kunnari.

Kunnari reminds that work is necessary for everyone for a living.

“I think it’s incomprehensible that people can be put in an unequal position based on work,” says Kunnari.

Workplace and between the home, Kunnar believes, it is entirely possible to live in quarantine-like conditions.

“This was instructed in the spring, and I don’t see why you couldn’t do the same now.”

Eini Karjalainen went for a corona test in Tornio, on the Finnish-Swedish border.­

In practice, according to Kunnar, the interpretation is that the interpretation is made by the officers of the Border Guard.

“There is a different man at the border every day. It is difficult to rely on them to do business. ”

Tornio Jukka Ohtonen the workplace is in Kalix, northern Sweden, at the Billerud paper mill. When the border was closed for the first time in the spring, Ohtonen designed by pulling his caravan to the factory yard for a work home.

It was not done because it was possible to cross the border by showing the employer’s certificate, and according to Ohtonen, the wagon will not move to the factory yard this spring either.

“Finnish citizens have the right to leave and return. It cannot be prevented, ”Ohtonen emphasizes.

Border checks are organized on the Finnish-Swedish border in Tornio.­

Coronavirus testing is now also planned for the western border. If necessary, testing once a week, for example, is not a problem for Ohtonen.

“Even for our neighbors, it’s a good idea,” Ohtonen says.

Ohtonen does not want “any sählink” in his own work.

“I hope I can work in peace, and I think I can.”

Hygiene rules at Ohtonen’s workplace in Sweden are strict.

“The gang is not mixed, they try to stay in their own conditions.”