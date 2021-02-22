Restrictions The “ban on dancing” in restaurants could be enforced quickly – in practice, customers would be ordered to sit at tables

Discussions on new restrictions on restaurant opening hours will continue on Monday.

Social- and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health Kirsi Varhila estimates that a so – called dance ban on restaurants could, if desired, be enacted in a couple of weeks if not earlier.

Varhila said already over the weekend Abovethat new restrictions on restaurants could mean, for example, banning dancing and karaoke singing in a restaurant.

He tells HS that this would in practice provide for the restaurant to remain at tables, with the exception of, for example, toilet visits and moving in and out of the table.

In principle, such a tightening of restaurant regulations could be done at a rapid pace, as it could be enacted by a government decree on the basis of current legislation.

However, there are no decisions yet, so Varhila does not guess the exact schedule.

“I’m not guessing that, but I’d think in a couple of weeks at the latest if not earlier,” he communicates.

Current legislation on the other hand, it is not possible to interfere more widely with, for example, restaurant opening hours. Therefore, a change in the law is also being discussed.

Special assistants to the ministers discussed possible restrictions on the new law on Friday, and discussions will continue on Monday. Finish may not be available yet.

With these prospects, it will still take time for the new legislation to enter into force.

“We must always set aside time, ie weeks, for the consideration of Parliament and the political discussion of the government [menee] total, ”Varhila estimates.

Not to come restaurant restrictions would not allow restaurants to be completely closed, as it would require the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to interpret exceptional circumstances. Instead, opening hours and dispensing can be further limited.

HS has previously saidthat discussions have taken place at least on a proposal where the sale of alcohol should stop in the worst areas of the coronavirus at 5 pm and the doors should close at 6 pm.

If the coronavirus had not yet spread very widely, but the situation in the whole country was serious, it has been suggested that the opening rules would be less on the hour. In this case, you should leave the food restaurants no later than 8 p.m.

In negotiations, for example, the times may still change.

Currently, the most severe restaurant restrictions end drinking at 10pm and close restaurants at 11pm.

Politically, the restaurant decision is difficult. For many food restaurants, running out of drinks in the early evening would be fatal, and the restaurants have already gone bankrupt.

At the same time, however, public debate has contrasted restaurants with, for example, children’s hobbies. Therefore, politicians are under pressure to restrict the operation of restaurants if children’s hobbies are restricted.

You can ask that too, why tightening restaurant restrictions seems difficult while other private businesses, such as gyms, may be shut down due to the risk of infection. This is only possible under the approved amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act as a last resort.

One reason may be that the restrictions on business activities due to the corona were not initially considered as a whole. Thus, the enactment of laws has progressed separately, and they have not been evaluated at the same time in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, for example.

When the restaurants closed in the spring, with the exception of the sale, the restrictions were made by temporarily amending the Accommodation and Catering Act. The regulation was then based on Article 23 of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances. This section could be invoked because exceptional conditions had been established in Finland.

When the exceptional conditions were abandoned in the summer, restaurant operations began to be restricted in the usual way by temporarily amending the Infectious Diseases Act. These temporary changes continued in the fall and are now being resumed.

On the other hand, the recently adopted amendment to the Infectious Diseases Act, which is separate from restaurants, turned the authorities into allowing, for example, the closure of public spaces, gyms, indoor playgrounds, spas and dance venues as a last resort. The end result is that, in the same way, these activities can now be closed, but not restaurants.

Social and Government Counselor preparing restaurant restrictions at the Ministry of Health Ismo Tuominen considers that it is partly a question of when the amendments to the law were drafted.

Last fall, when the continuation of restaurant restrictions was enacted, the epidemic situation was easier and had been for many months.

“At the time, the interpretation of the Constitution placed perhaps more emphasis on the rights of traders than on managing the situation, when the situation was easier then and had been many months easier after the summer.”

“Now that the latter sections of the Communicable Diseases Act have been passed by Parliament, the situation has been worse and may have affected the interpretation.”

In its opinions, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has emphasized, among other things, the necessity and proportionality of regulation when it comes to fundamental rights such as freedom of establishment.

Tuominen reminds that in the autumn certain relaxations were made in the restaurant restrictions in Parliament. At the time, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs demanded, for example, that different types of restaurants be treated differently and that regulation be limited to what is necessary for each region.

Indeed, Tuominen’s interpretation is that, as an ordinary law, without exceptional conditions, the closure of restaurants would not have gone through Parliament.

“So we have never proposed the closure of restaurants to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs as an ordinary law, but there was a milder bill in the autumn that had to be relaxed.”