Restrictions The approaching restaurant closure overshadows the ski resorts, some restaurants in Levi are already closing

“Entrepreneurs already have a second season with a similar close to the best selling time.”

Government the planned restaurant closure from March 8 will overshadow, among other things, ski and winter sports centers, where eating arrangements for day guests in particular will become more difficult.

“Some restaurants have reported that now has been the last weekend, they won’t continue to operate even until closing. We have taken the lead here in this matter, ”says Visit Levi’s CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari To STT.

Bar and pub-type restaurants in particular close their doors. Bar Ihku, who has already been publicized about corona infections, among other things, will be caught. The company that owns it, Tunturiviihde, will close all its restaurants and start co-operation negotiations, he said Kaleva on saturday.

According to the government’s plan, restaurants will close in much of the country for three weeks. Sale out is allowed. Restaurants may be open in areas where the disease situation is calm. The closure will be decided by Parliament, to which the government is expected to present its proposal in the beginning of the week.

“Entrepreneurs are already in their second season, when there will be a similar close to the best selling time. This is also a serious matter for the staff, ”Kivisaari tells STT.

Restaurant lock Guests staying at this time are encouraged to dine on their own premises and order food picked up or delivered. For day visitors, the situation is more difficult.

“Of course, there are different portions in grocery stores. It certainly affects some customer groups, ”says Kivisaari.

In Ruka, the restaurants intend to continue selling food as much as possible.

“The majority try to run their business through sales so that people have jobs,” says Ruka-Kuusamo Matkailu ry’s CEO Mats Lindfors.

During the restaurant lockout, the ski resort will try to add loosely set tables and benches for al fresco dining for day guests who cannot dine in their cottage or hotel.

Himos is preparing for the final form of the restaurant lock and the content of the regulations.

“Now, of course, final decisions on the matter are awaited. With a really fast schedule, changes will have to be made in order to be able to offer services to skiers, ”says the CEO of Himos Group Elsi Ojala.

Alan according to the organization, restaurants are now on the knife edge.

“Yes, this is a tough blow to the restaurant industry and employees. Next week, the crisis has continued for a year, the cash registers are completely empty and the position of employees is difficult, ”says the CEO of the Finnish Tourism and Restaurant Services Association (MaRa). Timo Lappi.

According to Lapland, the future of the sector largely depends on the kind of support the state extends in this matter.

“All inflexible fixed costs should be reimbursed. The situation is so weak that if only part is replaced, ”it is simply not enough. Even the best companies no longer have cash on hand and as much debt has been taken as possible.

The food restaurant does not live with takeaway food alone, Lapland says.

“The message that comes to us from entrepreneurs is really dark. It is a terrible concern not only for one’s own finances and resilience, but also for the resilience and future of employees, ”says Lapland.