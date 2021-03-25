Restrictions Test on an HS machine how movement restrictions would affect you

If the restrictions on movement proposed by the government come into force, you would be allowed to go outside between three people, but you should not go to a cottage rented for a short time. With the HS Restriction Machine, you can test how movement restrictions would affect you.

However, if you already have a cottage in a different locality when the restrictions take effect, you can always return home.

The grandparent is allowed to go to take care of his grandchildren, and therapy or priest speeches are also available. List of restrictions based on the draft Government proposal can be found here.

On Thursday, the Government submitted a proposal to Parliament on the temporary restriction of freedom of movement and close contacts. So far, it is not known whether the law will come into force as early as Easter.

Restrictions could only be introduced in the worst epidemic areas, which are currently the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku.

The bill is due to be submitted to Parliament today, Thursday. However, restrictions would only be introduced by a separate government decree and only in part of the country. Thus, even if Parliament approved the proposal, it would not in itself mean that the restrictions would come into force.