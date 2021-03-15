Restrictions Such restrictions on movement are now being drafted by the government: Cottage trips would not be restricted, small schoolchildren would continue in contact education, restrictions would only apply to the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku.

According to the draft being prepared, you should exercise outdoors and freely outdoors, as long as you do it alone, with people living in the same household or with one outside your own household.

Government is scheduled to meet next to discuss the coronavirus situation on Wednesday night.

There is also readiness for an earlier appointment if the communicable disease situation worsens suddenly.

On Wednesday, the government will hear the latest information on the pandemic. Ministers will then discuss for the second time together whether the infection rates are already so bad that it is worth going to restrictions on movement.

Government dealt with movement restrictions for the first time together at its meeting last Wednesday.

Government parties everyone is sluggish and the RKP are particularly reluctant to impose restrictions on movement, but according to HS, no party has definitely opposed them if the situation worsens.

HS told the government on Tuesday last week details of the movement restrictions prepared by the The preparation is not yet complete, but the points have been clarified somewhat.

According to the draft in preparation, movement would be restricted for a maximum of three weeks in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku.

There would be no roadblocks like last spring.

The premise is that trips to the cottages would not be restricted. However, it may be that traveling other than to your own or rented cottage or apartment is at least not recommended. However, the regulation on cottage trips is still pending.

You could go to work if the work cannot be done remotely.

According to the draft in preparation, the necessary trade would be possible. In addition to visiting grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations, the necessary transactions could also be considered necessary. transactions in other shops.

Grades 1-3 could continue schooling in contact teaching. Instead, it is open whether, for example, 4th-6th graders should switch to distance learning.

Outside should, according to the draft, exercise freely and freely outdoors, as long as they do it alone, with those living in the same household or with one outside their own household.

Restrictions but also freedom outdoors would be in effect around the clock.

The government has also discussed whether the movement restriction should be imposed only in the evening and at night, as one of the main concerns of the authorities is the increasing number of infections at household parties.

Home peace could not be violated by this law either, but the police could alert the scene if there seem to be several people outside going to the same address. It would also be possible for the police to fine the offender for the movement restriction.

He was the first to announce the latest restriction plans today Evening paper.

In preparation it has been assumed that the control of possible restrictions on movement would be the responsibility of the police, but not of the armed forces, even if the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (vihr) also hinted at this option based on a police assistance request last Wednesday.

Government sources are told by HS that the draftsmen have no misconceptions about how effectively restrictions could be enforced.

The premise is pretty much the same as in the control of speed limits before pole control: it is hoped that the restrictions will reduce deaths, even though it is known in advance that everyone sometimes violates them.

Government sources assures that the government has not yet made a decision, even in a small circle, to impose restrictions on movement. It is also still open whether movement would be restricted by the Standby Act or Article 23 of the Constitution.

According to HS data, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) had told the government last week that restrictions on movement should possibly be taken to Parliament as early as this week if this week’s infection rates do not clearly show a decline.

If, for example, the government decided to take the movement restrictions to Parliament on Wednesday, it would probably take at least a week before the restrictions came into force. The decision requires parliamentary approval.

Contacts should be reduced by an estimated 15-20% according to THL, so that the infectivity rate falls below one, ie the disease no longer spreads but remains the same or decreases.

The restaurant closure began last Tuesday, so its impact should be reflected in the early week’s figures.

If no decline is visible on Wednesday, it could be a sign that current restrictions will not work for the current virus variant. There are numerous examples in Europe where the virus has immediately started to grow if severe restrictions are relaxed.

In many countries as has been the case in Ireland taken over only with really severe mobility and other restrictions.

Decision in doing so, the government monitors, in addition to daily infection rates, for example, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and regional colonies.

The figures for Helsinki are already there even quite high among Europeans. They are already so large that there are likely to be a large number of people in the area who are spreading the virus, who have not yet been registered or even ever registered as infected with the virus.

The coronavirus has steadily become more of a scourge for 15-35 year olds. At the same time, happiness as well as the problem is that many in this group may have asymptomatic symptoms.

This is a problem because the untreated can attend parties or go to the weight room, where without the knowledge of the exposed, several others even get a virus infection that takes them to the hospital.