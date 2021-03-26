Restrictions Stockmann prepares to close all its department stores due to stricter restrictions, launches co-operation negotiations concerning all Finnish personnel

“The goal is to be prepared to adjust the number of employees to a situation where customers would not be able to do business in department stores due to tightening interest rate restrictions, as well as to the immediate decrease in turnover due to the situation. Stockmann’s online store continues to operate normally, ”Stockmann writes in its press release.

Department store chain Stockmann is preparing to close all its department stores due to tighter interest rate restrictions. At the same time, the company will start co-operation negotiations concerning all Finnish personnel.

According to a press release sent by the company on Friday, the co-operation negotiations are due to stricter restrictions and the adverse effects on business.

“The goal is to be prepared to adjust the number of employees to a situation where customers would not be able to do business in department stores due to tightening interest rate restrictions, as well as to the immediate decrease in turnover due to the situation. Stockmann’s online store continues to operate normally, ”the company writes in its press release.

The co-operation negotiations will start in week 13. The negotiations will cover about 1,200 people in all of Stockmann’s department stores in Finland. The negotiations will address possible layoffs lasting up to three months.

