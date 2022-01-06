Restrictions STM’s Varhila: 1-3. classes and preschool are not presented for distance learning

The current law protects 1-3. classes, early childhood education and special needs education for special needs students, the Chief of Staff notes.

SocialChief of Staff of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Kirsi Varhila says the law protects preschool as well as 1-3. classes and the Ministry does not propose to transfer them to distance learning.

“The law secures the contact education of pre-school and students in grades 1–3 and special education and is not intended to be presented for distance learning,” Varhila informs HS.

On Wednesday was reportedthat the ministry is proposing to start the spring term for schools during the distance learning period.

According to HS, the corona ministerial group will meet on Friday at 2 p.m., and its agenda will include a transition to distance learning.

Basic Education Act according to which the transition to distance learning is decided by the organizer of the teaching. However, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health may issue instructions on the transition to distance education under the Communicable Diseases Act.

According to the law, it is not possible to prescribe pre-primary education students or students in grades 1–3 of basic education. STM is not proposing an amendment to the Basic Education Act, so it is not possible to transfer pre-school and grades 1–3 to distance education.

In addition to the transition to distance education, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is proposing an amendment to the law that would temporarily close restaurants altogether.

STM also intends to send instructions to municipalities and regional administrations urging them to temporarily close their holdings under the 58 g Infectious Diseases Act.

The Ministry therefore recommends that the authorities close all customer, participant and waiting areas open to the public or intended for the residence of a limited number of customers or participants.