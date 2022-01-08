Restrictions Sports facilities will be opened in Northern Ostrobothnia, as the carrying capacity of hospitals is no longer under threat

Public events in Kainuu are banned, but the corona passport can be used as an alternative to restrictions.

Northern Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) bans the holding of public events and general meetings in the municipalities of Northern Ostrobothnia until the end of January.

It is possible to hold public events outdoors for up to five people.

“This will allow, for example, candidates in regional elections to meet voters outdoors,” Avin said in a statement.

Instead, sports facilities and other customer facilities will be opened in Northern Ostrobothnia. Avi had previously ordered the facilities to be closed until January 15, but the closure will be lifted immediately because the conditions for a closure decision are not currently met.

“The threat of overcrowding in hospital care has now receded. Therefore, it is possible to open recreational facilities, such as swimming pools and group exercise facilities, ”says Avin’s press release.

Northern Finland avi has also decided to ban public events in Kainuu until 6 February.

The ban applies to events of more than 50 people in Kainuu outdoors.

Unlike elsewhere in Finland, the corona passport can be used as an alternative to restrictions on public events in the Kainuu province, avi informs.