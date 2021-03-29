Restrictions Southern Finland avi: Less than 10 people’s gyms and other hobbies will be “very likely” to close this week

On Sunday, Parliament approved an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act that allows for the closure of farms of all sizes due to the corona epidemic.

Gyms and other sports and hobby facilities will most likely be completely closed this week, at least in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district.

“The infection situation in the Hus area is the most difficult, so it is very likely that this decision will be made there,” says the Inspector General of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI). Oona Mölsä.

According to Mölsä, the decision is also being prepared for the areas of other hospital districts of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland, but it is not yet certain to which areas the decision will eventually be issued. At present, there is a decision under section 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act, according to which, for example, gyms may be open if they have less than 10 people at a time. In addition to the Hus area, the decision is valid in the hospital districts of South Karelia, Kanta-Häme and Päijät-Häme.

The Kymenlaakso hospital district also belongs to the avi area of ​​Southern Finland.

On Sunday, Parliament approved an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which specifies the possibilities for the municipality and the regional administrative agency to close gyms, for example, for a limited period of time. In addition to gyms, the Infectious Diseases Act also applies to other sports facilities, public saunas, swimming pools and spas, dance venues and choir and amateur theater facilities, amusement and theme parks, indoor playgrounds and indoor playgrounds, and public lounges in shopping malls.

The change will allow for the closure of facilities of all sizes due to the corona epidemic. In the future, the epidemic may also lead to the closure of interiors that would normally be used by less than 10 people.

Facilities the closure recently caused differences of interpretation between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and regional government agencies. According to Southern Finland’s interpretation, facilities such as gyms, for example, were allowed to be open if activities were limited to a maximum of ten people. The Ministry’s interpretation was that the law could exclude interiors that normally have or may have more than ten people.

The amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act will enter into force on Wednesday, March 31, and according to Mölsä, it is possible for Avin to make its own decision to close the premises as early as Thursday, April 1.

“It is good for actors to be prepared for that,” says Mölsä.

Amendments were made to both sections 58 d and 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act. The Act does not apply to retail business premises or premises used for the provision of services or access to them. A closure decision can be made regardless of the scope of the activity.

The amended sections of the law are valid until June 30.