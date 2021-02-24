Restrictions Sources for HS: The government is considering exceptional circumstances for Finland

The main reason for finding exceptional circumstances would be that restaurants cannot be closed under the current Infectious Diseases Act.

Government is considering establishing exceptional circumstances due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, says four known sources. The government is negotiating the treatment of the disease situation tonight.

Exceptional circumstances would be established by the Council of State in co-operation with the President of the Republic. As early as November, the President of the Republic announced his readiness to state exceptional circumstances, but the government has opposed it.

By noting exceptional circumstances, the government could, under Article 23 of the Constitution (fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances), make an amendment to the law, if necessary, to close restaurants, as was done last spring.

The current Communicable Diseases Act allows restaurants to be closed no earlier than 11 p.m.

Tight according to HS, there is not yet a final consensus in the government on the restrictions on restaurant operations and the establishment of exceptional conditions. The RKP in particular has expressed reservations about the plan.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti has asked the government why exceptional circumstances should be noted and the Standby Act begins to apply because the Standby Act itself does not allow for the closure of restaurants.

Indeed, one of the options presented has been to amend the Accommodation and Catering Act or the Communicable Diseases Act without stating the exceptional circumstances under the Emergency Preparedness Act.

In the Emergency Preparedness Act, one definition of exceptional circumstances is a very widespread dangerous infectious disease with a particularly serious major accident.

The purpose of the Emergency Preparedness Act is to protect the population in exceptional circumstances and to safeguard its livelihood and the country’s economic life, maintain the rule of law, fundamental and human rights, and safeguard the territorial integrity and independence of the kingdom.

Government negotiations will begin at the Estate House at 5.30 pm. Finland is moving to a new, stricter level in corona operations.

It was anticipated that the government would decide to move to level two of the updated interest rate strategy. Level two precedes the exceptional circumstances, which have therefore already been considered.

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened alarmingly, especially in Uusimaa, but at the weakest level that is, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Vaasa and Kanta-Häme are also in the spread phase.

Level two of the corona strategy would mean that all measures in the spread phase are recommended to be fully implemented in the region, in addition to which there will be an obligation to introduce new measures under the Communicable Diseases Act. They can be introduced by the municipality’s own decision. Regional government agencies can also decide on them for several municipalities.