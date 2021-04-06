Restrictions Some gyms try to dodge closures by offering training as a “private event” – Avi: “Very much against the law”

Currently, gyms are open to professionally athletic people. Helsinki-based Töölö Gym admits athletes with two top-level competition licenses.

Southern Finland the regional government agency (avi) has received several notifications of gyms circumventing the closure decision.

Inspector general Juha Järvinen says that the gym has become aware of cases where the gym offers customers the opportunity to book an hour, for example, for an hour or two. The gyms say they can take up to six people at a time.

According to Järvinen, avi has been notified of four such cases during Tuesday. However, Avi is aware that there are more halls that function in a similar way. These gyms are located in the Helsinki metropolitan area and elsewhere in the avi area of ​​Southern Finland.

“The law has been interpreted so that activities can be continued as a private event for six people.”

For example, Gym Active in Kerava advertises such an opportunity on its website.

“Our facilities can therefore be rented by private individuals, the gathering limit for a private event is a maximum of 6 people per space at a time,” the gym website writes.

Avi has no information about the Kerava Hall, and it is not one of the cases that has become public reports.

However, according to Järvinen, this is not the correct interpretation of the law, and gyms cannot keep their doors open by appealing as a private event.

“This is very much at odds with what the law says. A private event does not mean that six people unknown to each other can book time at the same gym and go to practice, ”says Järvinen.

“A private occasion is, for example, a family event, such as a birthday or a funeral.”

According to Järvinen, cities and municipalities can, if necessary, request official assistance from the police if gyms that rely on private events continue to operate.

“Primarily, it would be good for the operators themselves to comply with these decisions.”

Gyms and other sports facilities were completely closed last week by order of avi. In the past, there was a provision that halls were allowed to be open if they had less than ten people at a time. Currently, regular fitness enthusiasts are not allowed to visit the gyms at all, but only people who are considered professional athletes can visit the gyms.

HS said last weekthat the Töölö Gym in Helsinki had been emptied and closed by order of the authorities. There had been fitness enthusiasts in the gym who did not have to show proof that they were professional athletes.

Owner of Töölö Gym Juha-Pekka Tuovinen now says the gym is not closed. The hall is still open to professional athletes and can be entered with a competition license about professional sports. According to Tuovinen, the licenses must be the top two championship competition licenses of their kind.

According to Tuovinen, however, the AVI has not defined clearly enough who is considered a professional athlete, ie who is allowed to use the gym during the restrictions.

Avin the pages state that the delimitation means “the delimitation of professional sports in ball sports to the two highest national league levels, the activities of A-national teams and the goal-oriented activities aimed at international success in individual sports”.

According to Järvinen, this also includes representatives of individual species who compete at the Finnish Championship level at the highest league levels. Thus, even an individual athlete does not necessarily have to be a professional athlete who makes his living from sports.

The athlete must have a competition license obtained through a sports federation. This group may therefore include people who take part in qualifying competitions organized by sports federations, from which value representatives are selected. According to Järvinen, it must be a sports federation that organizes value competition qualifiers.

However, a competitive license is an absolute requirement.

“If there is no competition license, there is no access to the gym.”

However, no race license holder can be considered a professional athlete, avista says. According to Järvinen, drawing the line between a professional athlete and a hobby athlete is not unambiguous. However, gyms get information on professional athletes from sports federations or the Olympic Committee.

The responsibility for operating within the gym limits rests with the gym owners, not the individual athletes.

“The practitioner needs to know who is training at his gym. It is his duty to show that only professional athletes train in the gym, ”says Järvinen.