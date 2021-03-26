Restrictions Restrictions on movement will not take effect until Easter – Preliminary estimate that the law could be passed in two weeks

Restrictions on movement will not automatically take effect immediately, even if Parliament approves and ratifies the law. Nor do they enter into force throughout the country but in specifically defined areas. For the restrictions to take effect, the government has yet to issue a decree.

Government presented by movement restrictions are not coming into force for Easter.

The government began discussing them on Friday in a broadcast conversation. Next week, however, there will be no plenary sessions or even session reservations for Easter. The next sitting will be held on Tuesday, 6 April.

The HS reviews how the handling of restrictions in Parliament progresses and when they can be expected to enter into force.

The law could possibly be passed in two weeks at the earliest

The law will be sent to committees after Friday’s plenary session.

The committees will continue to discuss the matter next week. The work of the committees may take some time when experts are consulted.

It is currently assumed that the committee’s report on the bill could be in first reading after Easter on Tuesday and could be adopted on the Friday of that week, Parliament was assessed to the HS on Friday.

After that, the law has yet to be ratified, after which it will enter into force.

The timetable of the committees may change from the preliminary outline. In principle, it is possible that the President would decide to convene Parliament next week. There is hardly a need for that if the Committee is pending.

Read more: Buying alcohol would be a reason to move, barber or casual relationship not: Such things during restrictions should be done

The entry into force of the law does not yet mean the entry into force of the restrictions

The restrictions of the law do not automatically come into force immediately, even if the law is approved by Parliament and approved. Nor do they enter into force throughout the country but in specifically defined areas.

For the restrictions to take effect, the government must issue a decree. It also defines the areas to which they apply.

When the regulation is adopted, the need for restrictions will continue to be considered in those areas where restrictions would be imposed.

Criteria include infections and predicted need for intensive care

Restrictions may be imposed by regulation for a maximum of three weeks at a time in areas where they are considered necessary to control the epidemic and to safeguard the carrying capacity of health care.

The definition of the areas must take into account the incidence and trend of viral infections in the area, the success of identifying the sources of infection in the area, the regional forecast of future hospital and intensive care needs and the municipality’s population density and status as part of an area.

In areas subject to mobility restrictions, you would only have the right to leave your home or place of residence for a necessary reason or for outdoor activities.

Numerous things are considered necessary by law: including the purchase of food, food, medicine and fuel, banking and mailing and picking up parcels, using social and health care services and other official activities requiring attendance, and performing work duties. In addition, the child should be taken to kindergarten.

Outdoor recreation for fitness or fitness purposes would be allowed with members of the same household or up to two others.

Read more: For these 13 reasons, movement would be allowed – Test on an HS machine how movement restrictions would affect you