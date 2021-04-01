Restrictions Restrictions on movement collapsed, what to replace? According to THL’s Salminen, there are two loopholes in the restrictions

At a press conference on Thursday, THL’s director Mika Salminen estimated that the fall in movement restrictions could prolong the number of infections.

Government pulled away on Wednesday Parliament a bill that would have allowed restrictions on movement to the worst areas of the corona epidemic. The reason was that the Parliamentary Constitution Committee considered its basic solution to be wrong and demanded a major overhaul.

Currently, there are several restrictions in force, especially in southern Finland: restaurants and the gyms are closed. Although infection rates and hospital burden have started to decline slightly, they are still high.

The government had hoped for restrictions on movement “Big leak”, which would have curbed the worsening of the epidemic. When they are unlikely to be available, what other new ways could be used to curb the spread of the coronavirus?

Director of THL Mika Salminen estimates at a news conference on Thursday that the fall in movement restrictions could prolong the persistence of infections.

According to him, it is possible to look for new restrictive measures in two directions: tightening restrictions on gatherings and closing some shops.

“There are two loopholes left in the current restrictions. The other are private life events where people gather. In addition, in many countries – including the Nordic countries – shops selling non-essential supplies have been closed, because even there people meet, ”Salminen said.

Also Strategy Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki considers that it would still be possible to tighten assembly restrictions.

Current legislation cannot restrict people’s private gatherings. Under current restrictions, a maximum of six people can gather at a time, but this only applies to public spaces.

“If you want to gather a group and go to a party, there is nothing to stop it. Except for my own idea that this is a risk, and most people think so, ”Salminen said.

On the board it has been considered difficult for people to intervene in private life opportunities because they are in the realm of domestic peace as a fundamental right. Restrictions on movement therefore sought to prevent them from being “circumvented”: if movement had been allowed only for necessary reasons, private gatherings and transactions in a large number of movements would at least have been reduced.

However, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs called for the bill to be amended so that its bans would target sources of infection identified as problematic rather than all movement.

It announced in its opinion separately, they consider it wrong to think that the protection of domestic peace would prevent private gatherings from being prohibited by law. According to it, it would also be possible to provide for the control of the ban.

“Following the opinion of the Constitutional Committee, it will be examined how it is possible to proceed with the legislative work,” Voipio-Pulkki said.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Wednesday night that the government is now assessing whether it is possible to pass an alternative bill to restrictions on movement.

Salminen argued that especially in this situation, it is appropriate to comply with the interest rate restrictions that are currently in force.

“In this situation, when no new means are available, we can’t think now is the time to relax, sadly.”