Restrictions Reportings from training groups are rare in Helsinki, but sports entrepreneurs are concerned: Contacts come especially from those who follow the city’s guidelines.

“Grapevine works, which means we have received a small number of similar messages, ”says the CEO of the Hockey Association Matti Nurminen reports from groups practicing on private premises.

City of Espoo Sports Services Manager Markku Sistonen said on Tuesday in Helsingin Sanomat have recently received calls about groups practicing in private spaces.

The recommendation is clear: Valid for several weeks in Uusimaa it is recommended that private sports facilities be closed. Still, cities have no control over their own premises.

There are regional differences in the recommendations, for example with regard to the activities of children and young people. For example, in Southwest Finland, it has been possible for children and young people to continue exercising, even though the province, like Uusimaa, is in the process of spreading the coronavirus epidemic.

In the HS round, Nurminen was the only one of the three leaders of the federation to have heard information about similar messages. Instead, the floorball executive director Pekka Ilmivallan and the CEO of the Basketball Association Ari Tammivaara to the ears of similar messages have not been heard.

Extensive reports have not appeared in Helsinki either.

“To my knowledge, there have not been many reports,” says the City of Helsinki’s Sports Director Tarja Loikkanen.

Sports associations The Hockey Association and the Floorball Association recommend that you do not practice in private spaces either if the ban is in place in public spaces. Instead, the Basketball Association’s guidelines leave power to the clubs.

“The guidance is that there are currently no games and no competitions and practice clubs can organize in their own way. We have encouraged outdoor training and side training, ”says Tammivaara.

Tammivaara reminds that most of the basketball clubs train in municipal facilities. Some clubs have their own private hall. In this respect, the sport is different from floorball, where much of the training space is private.

Although the recommendation to close is clear, the coins have their downsides. A private hall needs shifts to rotate.

“We receive almost weekly messages from private sports operators about the financial and operational challenges posed by the restrictions. Contacts come especially from those actors who have followed the city’s guidelines, ”says Tarja Loikkanen, Helsinki’s Sports Director.

According to the Floorball Association’s Ilmivalla, there are differences in operating methods, but most often the hall rents in the open private halls revolve even if the practice is left on break.

It adds pressure to clubs that find it difficult to charge enthusiasts to fill the amount if indoor sport training is left on break. A decrease in the number of enthusiasts due to the coronavirus has been reported recently in several media outlets.

“From the point of view of the income generation of the clubs, it would be a big thing to get back to the rhythm in the organized sports that the hired coaches are implementing,” Ilmivalta says.

Nurminen of the Hockey Association says that so far the biggest distress calls in the sport have come from top sports teams that depend on public and corporate income. He reminds us that the crown touches everyone.

“Private sports facilities, regardless of the sport, also have significant challenges in surviving the worst,” says Nurminen.

Situation The restrictions in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area may change as early as Thursday, when the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Working Group meets and considers, for example, the liberalization of children’s and young people’s hobbies.

Currently, indoor training on city premises is prohibited for all ages except racing and top athletes.

The Basketball Association, the Floorball Association and the Hockey Association were involved with several other sports federations in writing an open letter to the Minister of Science and Culture in charge of sports. To Annika Saariko (middle). The common wish of the sports federations is to open up the practice of children and young people.

“Hopefully, decisions will also take into account their long-term effects. The immobility of children and young people is a major societal challenge without the corona, and it would be a good idea to minimize the additional challenges that the corona brings to it, taking into account, of course, health and responsibility. We see that, for example, when schools are running normally, enabling hobbies would not significantly increase the risk of the disease spreading, ”says Nurminen of the Hockey Association.

Tarja Loikkanen says that the hobby has talked a lot in recent weeks. According to him, it is the long-term effects that have been at the heart of the debate.

“In addition, views have been raised in the discussions on the unfair targeting of restrictions. Adults can continue to exercise in private sports facilities, but children and young people cannot exercise in closed public facilities, ”says Loikkanen.