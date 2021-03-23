The Ministry of Health will maintain the restrictions in force until April 9: curfew at 10 pm, perimeter confinement of the Region and a maximum of four non-cohabitants per table in bars and restaurants, where indoor occupancy is limited to 30%. The hand will not be raised during Holy Week, warned the counselor Juan José Pedreño. On the contrary, if an increase in infections is detected, “more restrictive” measures will be taken.

“We are seeing that some communities, with incidence rates even lower than ours, are already experiencing a rebound, which forces us to remain vigilant,” Pedreño stressed. The evolution of the pandemic continues to be positive in the Region, with a further 20% reduction in incidence in the last week. However, Health is concerned about the increase in cases in the main cities (Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca) in recent days.

The counselor called yesterday again not to fall “into the error” of Christmas, when the relaxation of prevention measures led the Region to the worst of the pandemic waves.

Health reported yesterday of 30 new cases and one death from Covid. Regarding the situation by municipalities, Librilla continues one more week in extreme risk, with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, the 50% reduction in infections in the last week has led Health to lift the perimeter confinement of the town. In addition, the hospitality industry may serve indoors.