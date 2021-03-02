Restrictions Prime Minister Marin Yle: We will introduce several articles of the Emergency Preparedness Act

The government is introducing at least sections 106 and 107 of the Standby Act, as well as other sections related to social and health care, Marin said in Yle.

Government is introducing several articles of the Standby Act, the prime minister said Sanna Marin (sd) Tuesday night In Yle’s A-studio.

“We are now preparing the deployment regulations that we need to give to Parliament because we consider it necessary. And we are going to introduce several clauses in the law of readiness, because we think it is necessary and necessary. These are currently being prepared when the government will consider them tomorrow and then they will be submitted to Parliament, ”Marin said.

According to the Prime Minister, the matter is currently being prepared and the government will discuss it on Wednesday, after which the matter will proceed to Parliament.

“Tomorrow is not yet a session with these [valmiuslain käyttöönottoasetuksia] will be given, but tomorrow the government will deal with this whole. Preparations have been made and preparations have been made for some time. ”

