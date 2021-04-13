Restrictions Police explain the suspension of the public hearing held in Espoo on Saturday: “It was not a question of restricting the exercise of religious freedom”

According to the police, the organizers of the event did not follow the instructions given by the police.

13.4. 16:30

Western Uusimaa the police will continue to inform about the suspension of the public event held last Sunday in Espoo.

Police interrupted on Sunday morning at Leppävaara Läkkitori due to a breach of the meeting restrictions of the public event held. It was a speech given by a religious community.

According to the police, 20-30 people were present at the event. Chairs for 30 people were set up at the venue.

“It was not possible to ensure that close contacts were avoided at the event. The Security Guidelines for the Spread of Infectious Disease issued by the Police Patrol were not followed. The event had not been notified to the police in advance as required by the Assembly Act. Due to the above, the police had to intervene in organizing the event under the Rally Act, ”says the Deputy Chief of Police Kimmo Markkula in a press release sent on Tuesday.

Southern Finland according to the decision of the regional government agency, public events for more than six people are prohibited until April 30. The Gathering Act does not apply to events organized by religious communities for the practice of religion on the community’s own or equivalent premises.

Markkula emphasizes that it was not a question of restricting the exercise of religious freedom, but of controlling restrictions on assembly.

Police calmly interrupted the event, and people dispersed after police ordered them to leave. After a while, however, the opportunity continued and people began to gather again.

Police interrupted the opportunity again and arrested two people on suspicion of stubbornness against the police. Those arrested are promised a fine.