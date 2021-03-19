Restrictions Police are prepared to monitor possible restrictions on movement: there are clear bans on the need not to interpret people’s spending

Restrictions on movement have not yet been decided in Finland, but they have not been excluded from the range of means. According to the Chief of Police, sanctions should be so simple that both the supervisor and the supervisee understand them.

If There will be regional movement restrictions in Finland, how can the police monitor them?

Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen hopes that there will be no need to restrict movement, but at the same time says that the police will do their best if a new supervisory task is assigned to them.

“The development of the disease situation seems weak in terms of incidence. It is hoped that the closure restrictions will now be broken anyway, ”says Kolehmainen.

On Friday, the chairmen of the governing parties will consider the next corona measures and possibly also discuss restrictions on movement.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said Thursday At a press conference by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), restrictions on movement are not ruled out.

“I do not rule out any restriction on activities, and the same advice I have also given my colleagues the Council of State.”

Consideration of movement restrictions became topical on Thursday in Turku, when the mayor Minna Arve discussed the matter with Kiuru due to the aggravated disease situation in the city.

The mayor has also sent a request for official assistance to the police in southwestern Finland regarding quarantine supervision in critical areas.

Kolehmaisen according to the current situation, it is realistic to consider the different means that can and should be used.

“The police are prepared. But our hope is that the restrictions should be as precise and clear as possible so that everyone can understand. ”

He does not want a situation where the police have to interpret and consider bans. And not a situation where a citizen would have to explain his expenses on the street to the police examining them.

“Likewise, fines and sanctions should be so simple that they can be understood by the supervisor and the supervised.”

Kolehmainen describes the role of the police as really awkward if there is the slightest ambiguity in the bans. He therefore hopes that decision-makers will have very clear guidelines on bans and their exceptions.

“Even now, the majority of the people follow the instructions, but the problem is the group that cares little about others. A smile does not help that group, but the means must be effective, ”says Kolehmainen.

He also believes that citizens would respond favorably to the police monitoring the movement ban. It is also known that mere knowledge of police surveillance would reduce unnecessary movement.

“If the situation worsens, yes, citizens understand the overall benefit of society and want tougher measures. Restrictions are accepted if they are necessary, ”Kolehmainen believes.

It is still difficult to say anything about the details of the control, because there are only intentions for the bans, not concrete information.

“If there are bans, monitoring them is one task for the police among others. However, this would be a significant financial and personnel challenge. Supervision would not take place alongside other day-to-day activities. “

“I don’t see it as a more bizarre task than any other police task,” Kolehmainen says.

He recalls that the police do not have their own reserve, but that the task would be carried out with the existing, approximately 7,450 police resources – the smallest number of police officers in Europe, according to him.

“We take care of it to the best of our ability, and it doesn’t involve emotions.”

Defense Forces could provide official assistance to the police, but so far the police have not been able to request it.

It was different last spring, when the police asked the Defense Forces for official help with tasks related to the closure of Uusimaa. Hundreds of conscripts at that time assisted the police, among other things, in traffic control.

Communications Manager Max Archipelago the General Staff says that each request will be dealt with separately. Since the request has not come, the Defense Forces is therefore not speculating on the matter, he says.