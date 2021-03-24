Restrictions Part of the country is coming to mask the means of transport and public places, if the draft proposal is approved – Fine 40 euros

If the government decides to pass a bill, a separate decree will determine in which areas it is valid. The government plans to introduce mask coercion and movement restrictions in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Kauniainen and Turku.

Government the draft proposal published by the Chancellery also sets out a mask requirement for means of transport and public places in areas where movement restrictions apply.

This is a draft that has not yet been approved by all the governing parties. They will deal with it on Wednesday night.

Mask should be used for means of transport with persons other than members of the same household.

The obligation would apply to those born in 2007 and before, provided that health reasons do not prevent the use of the mask or protector.

A fine of 40 euros could be imposed on a person who violates the mask obligation.

The masking obligation is justified as part of a set of restrictions, although the authorities are not known to provide any justification for the necessity of a mask mask alone.

Trammels could be imposed by a separate Government decree for a maximum of three weeks at a time in areas where they are deemed necessary to control the epidemic and to ensure the carrying capacity of health care.

If Parliament approves the bill, it would not be immediately applicable throughout Finland, but only in areas where it is necessary to combat coronavirus infections.