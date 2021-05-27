Restrictions Owls play their historic European Champion General in an almost empty Olympic Stadium, the downtown burger terrace is allowed to take as many customers

The number of spectators of the Estonian match may be a little over a thousand spectators, the General Secretary of the Football Association Marco Casagrande estimated on Thursday.

Finland The national football team will face Estonia in its European Championship General. The match will be played next Friday, June 4, at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Under normal circumstances, the Football Association could take advantage of the race drug and sell 36,200 seat stadium in an instant, but now the situation is different. The home base of the owls threatens to be left almost empty.

The Football Association does not yet know how much it is allowed to take the audience into the match. Secretary – General Marco Casagrande estimates on Thursday that the reading could be a little over a thousand.

“Right now, 50, but if and as I understand when avin’s decision changes and allows for block thinking, the number of viewers could be around 1,200,” Casagrande estimates.

He answered HS questions by email in the middle of a day filled with meetings.

Casagrande hoped that the Football Association would be informed of the forthcoming decision as soon as possible.

Arrangements must proceed according to official decisions, but Casagrande feels the Football Association will be able to host a safe match for at least 10,000 spectators, as in October last year.

The Owners ’1-0 victory over Ireland was followed by 7,900 spectators at the time. The stadium was filled with safety gaps in place, with about every third or fourth bench in use.

“I would have liked our team to have experienced strong support from the home crowd in the historic general, but now there is contentment with that amount,” Casagrande said.

Tickets the match is not sold at all according to current information, Casagrande said.

“The match was supposed to be played in the summer of 2020, and there was time to sell tickets for it before the pandemic started. Those loyalists who have not canceled their tickets will, of course, have the privilege. ”

“In addition, we will give priority to the match, of course, to our partners and other invited guests.”

Restrictions allow sports events to be watched at a pint in fully packed restaurants or on terraces, but people don’t care about spectators.

The European Championship matches of the Owls can be watched in Helsinki at Rautatientori on the 950-seat burger terrace. The competition stand of Heineken, the main partner of the Games, will be built in the center of Turku and can accommodate a thousand supporters.

At the same time at the time football was played almost without an audience. A couple of weeks ago, HIFK was allowed to take five people to its home stadium, which draws more than 10,000 spectators, into an auditorium area of ​​more than one hundred meters.

How does this feel?

“We are now focusing on things we can influence acutely. I wonder if this illogical decision-making has not become completely clear to everyone during the spring, ”Casagrande replied.

