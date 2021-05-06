Restrictions Only six spectators can get to the stadium with more than 8,000 seats – the comic situation made Aki Riihilahti dig a classic joke

The first step towards proportional restrictions was taken on Tuesday in Rovaniemi, where RoPS will be allowed to take 400 spectators to its home matches in May.

When the sporting event gathers a weak audience, in a classic sports joke spectators are introduced to the players. Now that the restrictions are still very strict at the start of the outer series, that joke is very topical.

FC Inter from Turku may take six spectators against Haka for their upcoming Veikkausliiga match. Kupittaa Stadium has an audience capacity of 9,372 spectators, of which just over 8,000 seats.

The CEO of the Helsinki Football Club got a glaring discrepancy Aki Riihilahti dig up a classic joke.

“Times are tough. [–] Such a special set that the spectators should be introduced to the players at the beginning of the match, and not the other way around as usual, ”Riihilahti tweeted.

HJK supporters have gathered on the cliffs next to the Töölö football stadium in team matches. In Sunday’s top match between HJK and Kuopio Ball Club in Kuopio, the supporters of both teams watched the game from afar.

Series level Turku Palloseura, which plays lower in Ykkönen, opened its season on Wednesday at the aforementioned Kupittaa Stadium. No audience was allowed into the gallery, but one person watched the match above them.

One spectator defied the bad weather and watched the match from a high crane. Screen transmission and Turku Sanomat according to the spectator had apparently informed the police of his crane as an official demonstration, allowing him to remain in place to watch the match.

In number one, one team has already received some relief from their problem. Dropped from the league The Rovaniemi Ball Club received on Tuesday approval from the regional government agency that the team is allowed to take 400 spectators to its May home games.

In Rovaniemi, the auditoriums are divided into areas for 50 people. 300 spectators will be placed in the main auditorium and 100 spectators in the opposite solar auditorium.

Hopes viewers are also fed by the Rauma Lock, which has advanced to the hockey league finals after a break of more than three decades.

The team will go to the finals, ie Kasitie’s local series against Turku Palloseura, as a pre-favorite, but the long-awaited games would have to be played without spectators with the current restrictions.

Lock’s Marketing and Event Director Mikael Eklöf told Tuesday Extension Timethat Luko has plans in place to create several blocks of 50 people and to create the safest possible viewing experience.

“We have such a back door that if the situation in Satakunta were to calm down in the next few days, the coronary fist could decide on Thursday to change the restrictions,” Eklöf said.

Pandemian Finland is not the only Nordic country whose sports people are wrestling with the same problem. In Denmark, restrictions are proportionate to the size of the venue, but in Sweden, only eight spectators have been allowed to take in sporting events, regardless of venue.

The restriction sparked football supporters at Stockholm-based AIK in protest. The team’s modern home arena, Friends Arena, could seat 50,000 people, but when they couldn’t get inside, supporters decided to demonstrate at the adjacent Mall of Scandinavia.

“The national race deserves more than eight people. Remove all absurd restrictions, ”read the sheets of AIK supporters spread across the two floors of the mall.