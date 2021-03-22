Restrictions On Tuesday, the government also proposes to continue closing restaurants for three weeks

The government is still allowing the sale of pick-up portions to customers.

Government It is planned to present on Tuesday the continuation of the restaurant closure for three weeks, according to Helsingin Sanomat sources.

At the beginning of March, Parliament approved a temporary amendment to the Act on Accommodation and Catering, which temporarily closed restaurants for three weeks.

The current amendment to the law is valid until Sunday, March 28, and was enacted by Parliament under Rule 23 of the Constitution (fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances).

Restaurants are now closed in areas where it is necessary to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from escalating.

The provinces in which temporary closure would apply would be regulated by a Government decree. At the beginning of March, restaurants pursuant to the regulation will be used everywhere in Finland except North Karelia, Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and North Savo.

Under the government’s new temporary change in the law, restaurants and cafes could apparently continue to sell Pick-up Portions directly to the customer or deliver them either to themselves or through other transport companies to the customer.

Tuesday According to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat from several sources, the Board also intends to submit a separate law to Parliament, which would restrict movement in areas. In addition, according to several sources, a separate law provides for a provision on masking.

Read more: HS data: Government aims to enforce movement restrictions and mask coercion in just over a week – board meets on Monday at 12 noon

The government assesses and hopes that the separate law will enter into force in the first phase in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Turku region, where the coronavirus epidemic is at its worst.

One the main reason for the separate law is that there is no provision in the Standby Act under which the compulsory use of a mask could be prescribed.

The Emergency Preparedness Act may restrict the right to reside and move in a certain place or area, or restrict them for a maximum of three months at a time, if this is necessary to combat a serious danger to human life or health.