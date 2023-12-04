Home page World

Flight operations in Munich come to a standstill again due to a forecast of freezing rain. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Even today, snow and slippery conditions in the south of Bavaria are still causing problems for train and air traffic. The situation on the streets has calmed down for the time being. The weather service continues to warn of black ice.

Munich – Air travelers and commuters in southern Bavaria still have to prepare for cancellations and delays after the heavy snowfall at the weekend. Flight operations in Munich are coming to a standstill again today due to a forecast of freezing rain. There will be no take-offs and landings from the start of operations at 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., a spokesman said on Monday evening.

Lufthansa is currently expecting restrictions on air traffic in Munich well beyond Tuesday. It is assumed that there will be significant restrictions for the rest of the week, said a company spokesman for the German Press Agency. Customers with booked tickets to or from Munich would have the opportunity to cancel their ticket free of charge. This applies to tickets with a travel date up to December 9th.

Overnight stays on camp beds

Around 1,500 passengers had been stranded in Munich since the weekend. Some of them spent another night on camp beds in the airport. According to the information, the airport wants to use the first half of the day to de-ice the operating areas after the announced freezing rain. The plan is to start air traffic again from midday, it was said. However, the flight schedule will probably still be severely restricted in the afternoon. Passengers should plan for this and find out more from their airline.

A clearing vehicle drives along a snow-covered path in Munich. © Lukas Barth/dpa

Deutsche Bahn (DB) said that the effects on rail traffic would continue to be felt in the next few days. Travelers were asked to postpone non-essential journeys until December 6th. More than half of the flights at Munich Airport were canceled on Monday. It also said: “We expect disruptions until the middle of the week.”

Warning of black ice

Traffic has been running again on the streets since Sunday afternoon. There was a lot of snow, especially on side roads, and the masses of snow on the sides of the roads often made it difficult to avoid them.

“It has calmed down. There is still ice and snow, but nothing wild on the roads anymore,” said a police spokesman in Upper Bavaria. In other parts of Germany, the streets were mostly quiet at night. “People seem to have gotten used to the conditions,” said a spokeswoman for the situation center in Schleswig-Holstein.

The German Weather Service will continue to warn of black ice in many places in the coming days. © Lukas Barth/dpa

But even if it gets a little milder, the German Weather Service (DWD) will continue to warn of possible black ice in many places in the coming days. “As far as slipperiness is concerned, many parts of Germany – except for the west – are still in the danger zone,” said a DWD meteorologist. While predicted precipitation from a low falls as snow, especially in the north and east due to the still cold temperatures, there could also be freezing rain in Bavaria and parts of central Germany. dpa