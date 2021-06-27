In Moscow, from Monday, June 28, restrictions on the operation of restaurants and bars came into force – they will temporarily be allowed in only by a special QR code, which can be issued by those who have had a coronavirus infection in the last six months or vaccinated. Decree the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, had previously signed the rules for the operation of “covid-free” zones.

Also, restaurants will allow people who have passed the PCR test and received a negative result, but it will only work for three days.

The QR code can be obtained using the service of the electronic medical card of a Muscovite, on the mos.ru portal, on the UMIAS.INFO resource,

a single portal of State services, using the specialized application “State services. Stopcoronavirus” or in the registry of the city polyclinic. No paper certificates of vaccination or previous coronavirus infection will be accepted in restaurants and bars.

Children and adolescents, accompanied by adults, will be allowed into Moscow’s “blind” cafes and restaurants without a QR code. As for catering establishments that have not organized a system for checking QR codes, they will only be able to work for delivery or takeaway.

Earlier, the Moscow authorities extended the ban on nightclubs and bars.