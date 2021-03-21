R.Eichsfahnen and Reichskriegsflagflags are to be forbidden by decree during demonstrations. This emerges from a joint letter from Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), from which the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” reported on Sunday. This should give the police the opportunity to seize such flags. A legal regulation to prohibit the display of such flags from the imperial era was initially considered. But it is currently no longer planned. The letter therefore states that a model decree for the regulatory authorities of all federal states is “more productive than an expansion of criminal offenses”.

The letter is addressed to the chairman of the German-Israeli Lawyers Association, Elmar Esser. Esser expressed himself to the “Tagesspiegel” disappointed. The reason for the considerations are flags from the German Empire, which are shown again and again at demonstrations by right-wing extremists, Reich citizens, “lateral thinkers” and corona deniers. In the neo-Nazi scene, because of their similarity, they have replaced the legally forbidden war flag of the Third Reich. At the same time, flags from the imperial era can also be seized if public order and security appear to be at risk. At the federal state level, Bavaria is currently considering a state law regulation.

“Danger to public order”

The interior authorities in Bremen had already issued a decree in September, according to which the showing of this and similar flags “regularly represents a lasting impairment of the requirements for an orderly civic coexistence and thus a danger to public order”. It is therefore within Bremen’s discretion to prevent them from being displayed and to secure the flags. The reason for dealing with a ban was a demonstration by corona deniers at the Reichstag building in August last year, during which dozen of extremists reached the front steps of the Bundestag. Some had carried the Reich war flag with them.

The pictures of it had caused outrage across Germany and were shown worldwide. At its meeting in December 2020, the Conference of Interior Ministers asked to examine a legal ban on provocative display of imperial flags. In Bremen, right-wing extremists had the administrative court lifted the flag ban by the city in September last year. The demonstration, to which the NPD, among others, had called, was directed against the planned ban on use. A judge based her decision on the right to freedom of expression. The current Bremen decree could, given the current state of affairs, become a model for a nationwide decree.