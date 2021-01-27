Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin blog on his personal website announced the resumption of the work of bars and nightlife as usual.

From the corresponding decree it follows that restrictions on night work (from 23:00 to 6:00) of recreation and entertainment establishments will be canceled from January 27.

At the same time, as Sobyanin stressed, restaurants and nightclubs must still comply with the sanitary regime established by Rospotrebnadzor and the requirements for seating of visitors.

The blog notes that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection continues to improve. For example, over the past week the number of new cases did not exceed 2-3 thousand per day. The number of hospitalized people has also decreased by a thousand. For the first time since mid-June, more than half of the beds are free in hospitals, Sobyanin noted.

The mayor stressed that in the context of the recession of the pandemic, the task of the authorities is “to create conditions for the fastest possible economic recovery.”

Earlier in the capital, due to a decrease in the incidence of coronavirus, several more restrictions were lifted. Colleges, institutions of additional education, sports schools and children’s leisure facilities, which are subordinate to the Moscow government, returned to their normal operating hours.