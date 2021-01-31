In Moscow, restrictions on the movement of ground transport were lifted, according to the Telegram-channel of the capital’s department of transport.

The ministry noted that buses and electric buses are resuming work as usual.

Earlier in the department of transport they said that due to the exit of the participants of the uncoordinated action on the roadway 8 routes of land transport were hampered.

In addition, a video appeared on the network of how protesters in Moscow had a conflict with one of the taxi drivers. They didn’t like that he asked them to clear the road. As a result, the taxi driver had his car damaged.

According to the Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the protest action on January 31 about two thousand citizens gathered, which is less than at a similar event on January 23.