Restrictions on the arrival of flights from abroad are generating sparks between foreign airlines and the Government, which exceed the health issue itself. Once the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) established a greater time slot between flights and a quota of no more than 2,000 passengers and crew from abroad per day, the tugs arose: from the airlines they assure that the Government is not granting authorizations for all flights that had been scheduled prior to the restrictions. During this long weekend alone, there were five cancellations for double-aisle flights: three from American Airlines, one from Turkish Airlines and one from Lufthansa.

The most resonant case was the American flights because the cancellations took place during three days in a row, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and because in addition to dealing with 300-passenger planes that depart and arrive full to and from the United States (in the agencies of tourism assure that tourists who travel to get vaccinated are still the majority). Spokespersons for American Airlines assured Clarín that these cancellations were not a decision of the company, but rather that they had to be carried out “in compliance with current regulations.”

Despite the fact that American spokesmen did not want to go further in their defense, the government came out to answer them. “There is a daily quota of 2,000 passengers, that is what they were informed. There is no obligation to reduce, because we do not go overboard. If companies want to do it on their own, we do not prevent it, “said official sources.

On Sunday there was one more cancellation: Turkish Airlines flight TK6082, which also left hundreds of passengers who had to be relocated on other flights of that or other airlines. That same day, Lufthansa flight LH510 from Frankfurt, whose departure from Ezeiza had been scheduled for Monday night, did not arrive either. From the German company they affirmed that it was due to lack of authorization from the aeronautical authority.

“It was not a cancellation on our part, but rather that the flight was not authorized by ANAC,” said Corina Hanisch, director of Lufthansa’s Argentine subsidiary. “We asked to fly on Saturdays and Tuesdays and they only authorized us on April 3 and 10. At the moment we have no more information, “he added.

-And how are they doing with the passengers of the canceled flights?

-We are trying to relocate them as best as possible.

As of the resumption of international flights, the ANAC was granting permits one by one or per package, under the category of “special” flights, until the Ministry of Health authorized the resumption of regular flights, which began to be authorized from the ANAC at a more spaced pace, with presentations that became monthly.

With the worsening of Covid cases, this scheme changed as of the administrative decision of the Cabinet Headquarters and the Ministry of Health, in mid-March, which restricted flights from Mexico, Brazil and Chile, and commissioned the ANAC the instrumentation of the new system.

“Since April, the ANAC has been responding to international flight authorizations week by week. We did not see the way in which flights are approved here in another country,” they pointed out from another European airline, where this week they presented the flight authorization requests for next week.