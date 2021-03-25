Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, decided impose a new radical quarantine during Easter to prevent the number of infections from growing. In addition, to control the Brazilian variant that was introduced a couple of weeks ago in the country.
“We are going to two continuous weeks of radical quarantine, as always coordinating that the activities of the priority sectors continue to develop smoothly. We already have the experience to handle a radical quarantine and we will be able to advance in the control of the P.1 and P.2 variants, “said the Venezuelan president.
Radical quarantine – measures
The Venezuelan administration decided delay the start of face-to-face classes and approved a plan to disinfect communities in which patients infected with Covid-19 reside. This process will also be carried out in public transport and suspicious cases will be investigated. This coincides with the return of the radical quarantine.
During these two weeks, you will “minimize unnecessary mobility of the population, avoid concentrations of people in public spaces, decrease non-essential banking and commercial activities “.
#Restrictions #Easter #Venezuela #measures #curfew
