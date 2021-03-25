Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, decided impose a new radical quarantine during Easter to prevent the number of infections from growing. In addition, to control the Brazilian variant that was introduced a couple of weeks ago in the country.

“We are going to two continuous weeks of radical quarantine, as always coordinating that the activities of the priority sectors continue to develop smoothly. We already have the experience to handle a radical quarantine and we will be able to advance in the control of the P.1 and P.2 variants, “said the Venezuelan president.

Radical quarantine – measures