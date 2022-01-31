The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has placed restrictions on the dispensing of broad-spectrum antimicrobials “antibiotics” given orally or injected for use outside the hospital setting, and issued an updated list of antibiotics permitted to be dispensed from external pharmacies under a valid prescription.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health decided to place restrictions on the dispensing of specific broad-spectrum antimicrobials, and specified a list of antimicrobials “antibiotics” that could be dispensed from foreign pharmacies under a valid prescription, and called on doctors to be careful when prescribing antimicrobials, and health insurance companies should The payment process is limited only to the antibiotics included in the list it issued, noting that this decision comes within the framework of encouraging the rational use of antimicrobials, in order to reduce the increase in bacterial resistance, enhance patient safety and improve the quality of health care.

The department has identified a list of external pharmacies that are exempt from the restrictions on dispensing antibiotics, including some community pharmacies in remote areas where there is no nearby hospital pharmacy to ensure that patients have access to these medicines, noting that drug store suppliers can supply all antibiotics only to external pharmacies that have been exempted from restrictions. The exchange, while not all other external pharmacies should be provided with any antibiotics outside the updated list.

While the department warned health care facilities and health care practitioners, pharmaceutical facilities, of the need to follow emergency use changes to the MAGEC Device System, which is used for patients under the age of 10 years because their skeleton is immature and who suffer from severe deformities in those at risk of developing spinal syndrome. Thoracic insufficiency «TIS» is the inability of the chest to support normal breathing or lung growth, stressing that the device is removed after a period of no more than two years from implantation.

The department warned of the possibility that the continuity of the implanted device in the body for a period of more than two years would lead to an increase in the rate of injuries and complications, and called for reporting any side effects resulting from the use of medical products to the pharmacovigilance program through the department’s electronic reporting system

The department also indicated in a circular it issued, that based on the safety notice issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to withdraw a number of batches of the medical device da Vinci Xi and X 12-8 – mm Cannula Reducer (PN 470381-11), the medical device is withdrawn upon Based on the manufacturer’s voluntary withdrawal of a number of batches of the aforementioned product due to the possibility of separating the metal tip on the medical device from the plastic column, which may cause health risks related to delaying treatment or the need for additional surgery to remove the metal tip from the patient.

The department called for isolating all affected batches and returning them to the manufacturer, and reporting the occurrence of any side effects resulting from the use of medical products to the pharmacovigilance program through the electronic reporting system.

