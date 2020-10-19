Decisions aimed at better “to face the new wave of contagions which severely affects Italy and Europe”. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a new round of measures to stem the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in Italy on Sunday, October 18.

“We cannot waste time. We must implement measures to avoid a new generalized containment which could seriously jeopardize the economy”, justified Giuseppe Conte during a press briefing at Palazzo Chigi, the seat of government.

The general philosophy is to limit as much as possible gatherings and induced promiscuity, conducive to the transmission of the virus, whether in public space or in private places. Restaurants must therefore close their doors no later than midnight, and accommodate a maximum of six people per table. They must also display their maximum capacity outside. Bars will have to close at 6 p.m. if they cannot offer table service to seated customers.

The Italian administration will have to make the civil servants work 75% by telework – a rule which will be strongly recommended to the companies of the private sector. Face-to-face working meetings should also be avoided in favor of video conferences. Teleworking should make it possible to reduce the pressure on public transport, which must limit the number of passengers, especially at peak hours.

Still in the same vein, the government has decided that arrivals in schools, where distance education will be promoted, could be done in a phased manner to avoid any crowd.

Local festivals and fairs, which are very common in Italy, will also be banned, as will amateur team sports such as football or basketball. At the local level, mayors will be able to decide “the closure to the public, from 9 p.m., of streets or places where crowds can form”, also announced Giuseppe Conte.

Italy, which until the end of September had been a virtuous exception in Europe, is now facing a worrying increase in the number of contagions. For the first time, it passed the 10,000 new daily cases mark on Friday, and remained above this symbolic milestone on Saturday and Sunday. To prevent the outbreak of cases, the government had already decided on October 7 to make it compulsory to wear a mask outside throughout the country.