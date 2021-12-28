Restrictions Ombudsman: Police did not err in allowing a protest against interest rate restrictions to continue

According to the Helsinki police, the agreements made with the organizers did not last and not all organizers were contacted.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen according to the police did not act erroneously in connection with the demonstrations against the corona restrictions in March 2021.

17 complaints were lodged with the Ombudsman. Among other things, they criticized the fact that the police allowed the demonstrations held at the Helsinki Citizens’ History to continue, even though they clearly violated the assembly restrictions imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency.

A total of 46 separate reports of protests were received by Helsinki police. Their placement in the Citizen’s Square at safe intervals would have been possible.

The problem was that, according to police, not all the organizers kept their word. Some were not contacted, the agreed things were not kept and the crowd was so that it was in fact a larger demonstration.

Both Jääskeläinen and the police agree that the restrictions imposed by the regional government agency were violated.

Police interrupted the demonstration for about an hour and a half to negotiate with the organizers. In the end, the police decided to allow the speakers to speak, as this would be the most peaceful way to resolve the situation.

Jääskeläinen pointed out that before the protests, the police could not know whether they were violating the restrictions or not. Thus, prior to the meetings, the police had made their decisions within their discretion.

Instead, the police would have had the right to suspend or end the protests when it became clear that the restrictions of the regional government agency had been violated.

However, the police must primarily maintain order and security with advice, exhortations and orders, Jääskeläinen continued. The police must also ensure that citizens can exercise their constitutional freedom of assembly.

“According to the report available to me, the situation has not, in my view, been such as to endanger public order and security in such a way that the police should have intervened more vigorously than was the case.”

Police launched preliminary investigations against some organizers into suspected assembly violations. The investigations concerned whether the organizers had disregarded the instructions given by the police and failed to comply with the law during the demonstration.

The prosecutor has made all non-prosecution decisions because there is no evidence of a crime. There were 27 suspects in total.

The special prosecutor also investigated the police proceedings and came to the conclusion that there was no reason to suspect any police officers of the crime.

