Restrictions Olympic Committee’s exit plan reveals: OK and government completely disagree on allowing competitive sports for children and young people

Olympic Committee has suggested to the Government that competition for children and young people could be launched safely as early as May.

According to the timetable proposed by the Olympic Committee, hobbies and competitions for children and young people, as well as adults, would return to everyday life much faster than the Government announced in its plan for the abolition of interest rate restrictions and the target timetable.

Helsingin Sanomat took over the exit strategy of the Olympic Committee and the sports community, dated 8 April. With its presentation, the Olympic Committee seeks to minimize the negative effects, especially on the activities and endurance of children and young people, as well as on Finnish competitive sports.

Olympic Committee emphasizes in its plan the dramatic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on exercise and sport.

Since March last year, most winter sports have normally competed for only a couple of months, and since the end of November, competition has been largely suspended.

The number of registered athletes, so-called licensed athletes, has fallen by 10-20% in the first three months of the year, depending on the sport.

The Olympic Committee is also concerned about the operating conditions of clubs and sports federations and the continuity of organized physical activity and sports.

Olympic Committee the timetable proposed by the government for the return to normal physical activity and sports activities is considerably faster than the government’s proposal.

The aim of the Government’s plan is to make an overall assessment of children’s and young people’s hobbies indoors and outdoors at the turn of April-May and the beginning of June.

The aim of the plan is for outdoor group activities for children and young people to start in May, for outdoor competition and hobby events to take place in June, and for indoor group activities to start in August at the earliest.

With this wound, over 12-year-old group hobby activities indoors are interrupted.

In the area of ​​the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, those born in 2007 and older are allowed to practice outdoors in accordance with safety intervals. There are regional differences in restrictions on hobbies throughout the country.

Olympic Committee proposes in its own plan that the competition for children and young people should start in the first phase by 17 April at the latest.

This would be the start of indoor and outdoor regional competition for children born in 2008 and later, and the start of outdoor training for young people under the age of 20.

In the second phase of the Olympic Committee’s proposal, indoor and outdoor competitions for children born in early May 2008 and older would be launched nationwide, and training for young people under the age of 20 could start indoors and outdoors.

In the third phase, competition activities for young people under the age of 20 would start indoors in mid-May.

Government the plan is for adult group activities to begin in June, and for competitions in July. Indoor group hobbies should be started in August at the earliest. With this wound, all adult group activities in sports have been suspended.

Read more: This is how the government lifted the interest rate restrictions: Exceptions end and restaurants open in April, public events can begin in June

The Olympic Committee suggests that the training of adult teams and groups would start outdoors no later than the beginning of May and the competition activities would begin no later than mid-May.

The third step would be for the training of adult teams inside to start no later than the beginning of July. The launch of competition activities would be assessed separately.

The Olympic Committee also presents health safety practices for the implementation of hobbies and competitions for children and young people.

Football Association Secretary-General Marco Casagranden according to which hobby and competition activities must return to normal well earlier than planned by the Government.

Casagrande thinks it’s “utterly ridiculous” that adult competitions outdoors would only be possible in July.

“There is no reason why the timetable should be as proposed by the Government. For example, Kakkonen for men is in a completely impossible situation, and they have been in a position of interruption anyway, when they have not been interpreted as professionals, ”says Casagrande.

Situation is miserable when government-planned restrictions prevent practice outside while the team could gather inside in their spare time.

“Kakkonen’s players are contract players who can go for a beer together for a couple of months before they can start training.”

According to Casagrande, adult enthusiasts should be able to practice outdoors in May.

“And the competition could start in mid-May, provided the disease situation doesn’t get worse from this. We think that young people should get back to team training outdoors as early as April. ”

According to Casagrande, no proper justification has been presented to the Football Association as to why the risk to outdoor sports would be as high as the Government’s plan suggests.

“We will do our best to change the schedule, especially for young people and also adults for outdoor activities.”