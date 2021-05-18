With the clearest outlook after Alberto Fernández ruled out a total closure or Phase 1 because he understood that there are economic sectors that “would not resist”, the Government began with the Province and the City to delineate the path that will lead to a new announcement of measures starting this weekend, when the valid DNU expires. After months of differences, this time there seems to be a coincidence that the health situation “is very critical” and that, if maintained, they must take “new steps”. Also that, in that case, they will be adopted “jointly” between the three administrations.

That was the balance of the meeting in which, amid much concern about the rebound in the contagion curve registered in recent days, and that this Tuesday brought the numbers of infections and deaths to a record, the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, received his peers Carlos Bianco (PBA) and Felipe Miguel (City). It was the first in a series of meetings that the Casa Rosada drew up for this week, with the aim of agree more homogeneous restrictions from the three districts.

In this sense, although no measures were defined, this Tuesday there was an advance regarding the differences that the three districts had been maintaining: in addition to the coincidence that “a very critical situation” is going through, there was agreement to set constraints “together”. “If the trend continues, there is agreement that we will have to take new measures,” warned an interlocutor.

At the meeting, which began at 3:40 p.m. and lasted for more than an hour and a half, were the ministers of Health from the three jurisdictions, Carla vizzotti (Nation), the Buenos Aires Daniel gollan and the porteño Fernan Quirós, to analyze the health situation and propose different measures to stop an alarming growth in cases. In the middle of the meeting, the phones of the officials exploded with the latest figures that represent a new record for the pandemic: 35,543 new infections and 745 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The summit took place at the end of a day in which the Government decided to go out to relativize the possibility of a strong closure, as front-line officials had left to transcend for most of Monday, after the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak , who called for a “total closure” to reduce infections in a forceful way.

The break seemed to be the toughest position that the head of the Buenos Aires government allowed to transcend, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, on Monday afternoon. It is that, curiously, from the leaks that emerged from the City and realized that the mayor could accompany harsh measures and even analyzed in an extreme case the suspension of face-to-face classes, the national government began to change its discourse.

And already late on Monday they warned that they were analyzing tightening the restrictions but without advancing with a total closure. This Tuesday morning, it was President Alberto Fernández himself, who before getting on the plane to Misiones, assured that for the moment he would not appeal to impose a Phase 1. In dialogue with Radio 10, he said that he has “a sociological problem, which people can’t resist it ”and what is there “(economic) sectors that would not resist” the measure, implying what the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, is in charge of marking inside the Government’s doors: there is no margin to reinstate the Emergency Family Income (IFE) or the Assistance to Work and Production (ATP).

The President also did not miss the opportunity to present what the government considers was “an error” by the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in the health strategy. “Once I said to Horacio: ‘If they are not infected at school, if they are not infected in bars, if they are not infected in restaurants, if they are not infected in theaters and in cinemas, where are they contagious? 3000 people per day that you detect? ‘”, He revealed.

And he made visible his discomfort at the bidding for the classes that took place weeks ago: “They made me go to the (Supreme Court) Court, and who was right?”, He boasted.

Before the meeting, Quirós had advanced that from the City they sought to be “very precise with the proposals, trying to minimize as much as possible the mechanisms that generate the greatest number of infections ”but that were willing to“ accompany ”national measures. While from the Province they relativized the sayings of Kreplak and assured that “is not asking for a return to Phase 1“nor that new activities be closed, but” the continuity of the current scheme of care measures, but intensifying controls. ”

Meanwhile, from the Nation they positioned themselves in an equidistant position. “The idea is that they agree among themselves and everything is given for it to happen,” they remarked. Indeed, at the summit there were many coincidences. The first has to do with controls: “You have to do more and better,” they said from the Government, clearly questioning the City.

Although no specific measures were discussed, from the three administrations They admit that “everything is open” and that the next 72 hours will be key to determine the scope of the DNU that Fernández will sign on May 21. Unlike other occasions, only the most daring dare to discard a tripartite ad.

The great question, in the midst of this apparent approach, is once again the presence in the schools: from the City they consider that it should be “the last thing to be suspended” and that “at most you can add some virtuality in the secondary schools.” For Nation and Province, they must follow remotely.

The Total lock-down on the weekend is, unlike the return to Phase 1, a “achievable” possibility, as analyzed in the Government, that would allow to cut with the social relaxation. The long lines of cars that were seen on May 1 on the Panamericana, when the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof ordered surprising temperature controls, exposed a situation to which the Government still did not find a solution in its attempt to reduce infections. “People relaxed again”, they repeat in the corridors of the Casa Rosada.

And they emphasize, in favor of this measure under evaluation, that a total closure from 0 on Saturday to 0 on Monday would cut this relaxation without such a significant blow to the economy.

Beyond the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, the Government is concerned about the health situation in different parts of the interior from the country. For this reason, he is working to arrange a virtual meeting of the President with the governors. With several of them in Balcarce 50 they do not hide an anger, similar to that with Larreta, for having underestimated the cases.

