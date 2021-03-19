Restrictions Multi-party support for masquerade – restrictions on movement last, parliamentary group chairmen emphasize

The HS asked the chairmen of the parties’ parliamentary groups for their views on possible increasingly stringent restrictive measures.

Attitude parties are still well prepared for possible restrictions on movement. Of all the parliamentary parties, it is emphasized with slight differences that such restrictions must be the last resort in the fight against the coronavirus.

The HS asked the chairmen of the parties’ parliamentary groups for their views on the possible tightening of restrictive measures following the recent worsening of the coronavirus situation.

Several parties believe that, for example, some degree of mask coercion could or should still be weighed before resorting to restrictions on movement.

The most an understanding of possible restrictions on movement seems to exist in the major governing parties.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman emphasizes that it is good to be prepared for restrictions on movement, as the disease situation is serious. At the same time, he emphasizes that restrictions must be a last resort and have not yet been considered topical.

Lindtman notes that if additional restrictions are needed, much of the means available are already in place. However, one possible action would be to limit the number of public transport passengers in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“That would certainly be one of the means that is needed.”

Lindtman would not rule out a mask.

He emphasizes that the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and the government have the best view of the effectiveness of the various actions in relation to the disadvantages they cause.

“Anything that does, but isn’t unreasonable, makes sense to introduce.”

Downtown Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen also emphasizes that restrictions on movement must be a last resort in the fight against the virus, as this is a gross interference with fundamental human rights.

However, the center is ready to take tough action if necessary, he says. Finland should not be allowed into a situation similar to that of Estonia, for example.

“If all else fails, we are prepared for mobility restrictions as well. But at that point, they must then be regional. It is not possible that the same restrictions are in Nuorgam on the Utsjoki River and on Mannerheimintie. ”

Kurvinen emphasizes that the restrictions must proceed on the basis of the views of experts.

Before resorting to restrictions on movement, it should be considered from Kurvis, for example, whether the use of masks can be imposed comprehensively. He does not want to take a position on how the obligation would be implemented at this stage.

For mask use the chairman of the Green Parliamentary Group will also talk about the obligation Emma Kari. For him, the obligation should be introduced when there has been as tough action in the debate as restrictions on movement.

“In practice, this would mean obliging people to wear the mask on public transport or in public places in areas where it is justified in terms of fighting a pandemic. Without a health justification, those who refuse the mask could not travel by public transport or stay in public places, ”says Kari.

Kari notes that the obligations imposed by HSL and VR, for example, have been quite effective, and during the corona crisis it has been found that people follow the rules well when they are seriously obliged to do so. There should be no question of fining.

According to Kari, the party is very critical of restrictions on movement. In addition to the mask obligation, it would be possible to see whether, for example, assembly restrictions could be further tightened. In addition, there are a lot of infections in the workplace and attention should continue to be paid to their practices.

Basic Finns Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio would oblige the use of the mask only in public transport, where people have been in the same state for a long time, not more widely. He refers to a recent case, where one unmasked passenger had infected dozens of people on a bus trip.

In wider use, Tavio doubts the relative benefits of binding, as people already use masks quite extensively.

He says he is very skeptical about restrictions on movement before any other possible action is taken.

“If the goal is to make people flock less in malls, then it shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all restriction.”

Tavio considers it a priority to make border controls work, for example, to prevent the virus from entering the country across borders. In addition, restrictive measures should be focused on him where there are clusters of infection. As one example, Tavio cites construction sites whose hygiene practices have shortcomings.

Also the coalition welcomes the mask coercion. Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen says the mandatory mask for public interiors should have been enacted some time ago. It means, for example, not only shopping malls but also public transport.

“If we had a clear nationwide mask compulsion, it would be in public interiors. It doesn’t make sense to adjust the mask for that spring bang. ”

In Mykkänen’s opinion, the slowness of the government’s activities is reflected in the fact that we first talked about how masking cannot be brought into public transport. Now that HSL and VR have begun to require a mask, but compulsion is not the law, situations arise where ticket inspectors will ultimately not be able to remove a passenger traveling unmasked.

According to Mykkänen, a mask compulsion must be one that violates the sanction.

“This is a common security issue, however. In Finland, you are fined for driving without a seat belt. We have to think about how it works legally and, of course, health reasons must be taken into account. ”

Mykkänen is very critical of the restrictions on outdoor mobility. In Finnish conditions, it is difficult to see them as useful, and citizens will not understand why such a hard work is being done.

Rather, Mykkänen would restrict people’s transactions in public interiors and shops and demand the use of a mask. In addition, it should be ensured that everyone is sure to understand the limitations.

Left Alliance Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Paavo Arhinmäki is very critical of restricting movement.

“It is a violation of very fundamental fundamental rights, before that all possible steps must be taken. It would seem silly to think that shopping malls, for example, can be open, but the movement of people is restricted. ”

If new restrictive measures are needed, according to Arhinmäki, one should first consider, for example, whether teleworking can be extended even further or whether the number of public transport users can be addressed. It should also be considered whether people’s access to shopping centers can be restricted.

The party could also think of forcing a mask indoors. According to Arhinmäki, it is a different matter whether it would have a great additional effect in a situation where masks are already widely used.

THL has so far not advocated extensive general mask coercion. It has given its support mainly to local obligations imposed by various actors.

“In addition to these, the general masking imposed by the authority does not, in our view, alone bring significant added value in this situation,” THL wrote last weekend on a messaging service on Twitter after the matter had come to the fore. Sanna Marinin (sd) In an interview with Yle.

Also The RKP, the Christian Democrats and the Movement are now very wary of restrictions on movement.

“Restricting movement is an extremely heavy, fundamentally cumbersome act, and it is unclear what it will achieve. Such a restriction on movement would also be extremely difficult to control, as would masking. And I personally think that police resources are better used elsewhere, ”says the chairman of the RKP parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz.

In his view, before restricting movement, consideration should be given, for example, to the number of people on public transport and the operation of restaurants after the three-week closure.

Christian Democrats the chairman of the parliamentary group Päivi Räsänen believes that, above all, talking about a curfew will lead to the wrong paths in the debate.

“It’s worth moving outside and you shouldn’t be confined to it.”

In Räsänen’s opinion, attention should be paid primarily to the premises of shopping centers and the various interiors where people will gather.

Business Nytin Hjallis Harkimo for its part, it says that priority should be given to ensuring that border testing is in order. In general, action should focus on where the infections actually come from. Restrictions on movement are a very last resort and should not be introduced in the current situation.

“Shopping centers and K-stores organize Mammoth Markets and discount sales, so you can’t do that in such a Korona time.”

Adlercreutz and Harkimo are more skeptical than other team leaders about mask coercion.

Adlercreutz notes that people wear masks quite well right now, and social pressure works. In addition, it is possible – as VR has done, for example – to set the mask force on a case-by-case basis.

“We are not categorically against it, but there must be clear evidence that it is necessary, necessary and justified.”

Harkimo would rely, for example, on obligations imposed by shops or other interiors themselves, not on statutory coercion.

“I’m a bit of the opinion that the laws of such ones should not do, what not to monitor the upright.”

Räsänen, on the other hand, is in favor of some degree of mask obligation, but not sanctioned.

“It would require supervision. Instead, if it were a political decision that would come from the government, then I think it would work. That there would be such a strong masking obligation, which would be mainly related to the fact that it could come to comment on the matter. ”

Government parties the five presidencies will meet today, Friday, to consider the next corona measures. Ministers will discuss possibly restrictions on movement and what to do when restrictions on secondary schools and restaurants, for example, end at the end of next week.

HS has said before restrictions on movement in preparation, which have therefore not been decided. According to the draft, for example, you should exercise outdoors and freely outdoors, as long as you do it alone, with people living in the same household or with someone outside your own household. Cottage trips would not be restricted, and small schoolchildren would continue in contact teaching.