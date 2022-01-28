Restrictions More information on lifting the restrictions in Uusimaa in the afternoon – Koronanyrkki proposes drastic changes

Both the government and the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group want to ease restrictions. The final decision is made by avi.

Southern Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) will decide on changes to the restrictions in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts on Monday.

Avin ‘s Chief Inspector Oona Mölsän according to avi, it will inform in more detail during the Friday afternoon.

“We will be more informed in the afternoon about the decisions in the Hus area, which will be issued on Monday,” Mölsä told HS on Friday morning.

The government issued a recommendation on Thursday night that the ban would no longer be targeted at, for example, a number of cultural events and gyms from the beginning of February. This is a recommendation, the decision is made by the regional government agencies.

Social and health Ministry (STM) will issue a letter of instruction to the authorities instructing regional government agencies and municipalities to waive the complete closure of low-risk opportunities and events from 1 February.

According to the recommendation, restrictions would no longer be required on, for example, theaters, cinemas, sports venues and other venues with designated seating.

Mass concerts are also possible if they have marked venues. Similarly, fairs could be held again.

Uusimaa the corona coordination group announced on friday that it would recommend that restrictions on sports facilities be lifted in their entirety. According to the group, the conditions for the restriction are no longer met, and the time load in social and health care is still at a high level.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group also wants to ease restrictions. On Tuesday, the group recommended that Avi open the closures for low-risk facilities as of February 1, 2022. The lifting of space restrictions would apply to, among other things, gyms and other similar indoor sports facilities.

The group also recommends that public events be held within 50 people.