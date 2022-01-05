Restrictions Minister of Education Andersson criticizes STM’s sudden proposal on distance learning in schools: “The situation is unreasonable in the field of education”

Andersson does not rule out any restrictive measures, but says he considers it “quite impossible” for the bars to be open during the day but the schools not.

5.1. 20:32

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) is critical of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s (STM) proposal on distance learning in schools. Chief of Staff of the Ministry Kirsi Varhila said Ylethat STM is proposing that schoolchildren stay in distance learning for some time from next week.

Read more: STM intends to propose switching schools to distance learning – HS data: Government also considers full closure of restaurants

“STM has now made its own presentation, which will then be discussed among the board. I would have liked the Ministry to have made its proposal known to the Government in good time. The situation is unreasonable in the field of education, when contact teaching is scheduled to start on Monday, ”says Andersson.

The government cannot prescribe schools for distance learning, but it can, if it so wishes, make a broad recommendation to regional decision-makers.

Andersson says that the Ministry of Education and Culture, together with the actors in the education sector, has prepared for the schools to start in contact education in accordance with the guidelines set by the government before Christmas.

“And our legislation allows distance learning through local decisions in those places where the disease situation requires it.”

Andersson recalls that the line taken by the Left Alliance and approved jointly by the entire government has been that restrictions on children and young people are a priority.

At present, for example, restaurants and bars may be open during the day. If the intention is to impose restrictions only last on children and young people, the transition to distance learning could lead to a contradictory situation, according to Andersson.

“We see it as quite impossible, for example, for adult secondary students to be allowed to go to a bar for a day but not to go to school.”

Government may also encourage the complete closure of restaurants and bars if it so wishes, and this has already been discussed within the government. However, the closure of restaurants would require a change in the law. It will take some time.

So if schools start next week in distance learning, restaurants and bars would probably still be open during the day. Andersson would consider this “very miserable”.

Any decisions on new restrictions are due to be made on Friday. Although the chairman of the Left Alliance is critical of STM’s proposal, he says he does not rule out any options yet.

To the possible some other politicians also took a stand on the transition to distance learning on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki in charge of education and training Nasima Razmyar wrote on Twitter that “the corona situation is not going to ease any time soon, so distance school is not the answer”.

Vice-Chairman of the Greens Iiris Suomela On the other hand, he wrote that switching to distance learning “with such a short waiting period would not be reasonable.” Like Andersson, Suomela believes that more restrictions on adults should be introduced as a matter of priority.